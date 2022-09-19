Stock & Land
Anna Lowe receives woolhandler ambassador award and will participate in New Zealand competition

Updated September 19 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:00am
Anna Lowe, Timmering has been awarded the Fox & Lillie Rural and SCAA Shearer Woolhandler Training Victorian Wool Classing Ambassador Award for 2022/23.

A 19-year-old Timmering wool classer has been awarded for her fulltime wool handling efforts over the past two years after finishing high school.

