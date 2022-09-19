A 19-year-old Timmering wool classer has been awarded for her fulltime wool handling efforts over the past two years after finishing high school.
Anna Lowe has been awarded the Fox & Lillie Rural & SCAA Shearer Wool Handler Training Victorian Wool Classing Ambassador Award this financial ear.
Ms Lowe is studying a Certificate IV in wool classing, and is a third-generation wool classer, following on from her grandfather and mother, who both work near the Rochester area.
"[I am] very happy to win the Ambassador Award and look forward to continuing my family's tradition of working in the wool industry," Ms Lowe said.
Anna recently placed first at the novice wool handling event at the Australian Sheep and Wool show in Bendigo and second place in the wool handling finals, making her a member of the Victorian team to compete at the national competition on October 22, also to be held at Bendigo.
"I love the atmosphere and meeting different people." Ms Lowe said.
"I really enjoy my job and wool is a great fibre to work with, especially working with fine wool."
Fox & Lillie Rural had been working with SCAA Shearer Wool Handler Training Inc for over four years, offering financial support to various areas within the organisation's scope of work to help combat the shortage of skilled labour in the industry.
As part of the award, Ms Lowe will receive $2000 worth of funding to her studies, a $1000 IO Merino voucher and specialist trainer mentoring.
She will also head off to New Zealand to compete at that country's shearing championships in 2023.
Fox & Lillie Rural's Central Victoria Wool Marketing Representative and also President of the Northern Shears, Adrian Tuohey said he first worked with Ms Lowe when she was rousabouting sheep and had encouraged her to pursue wool classing as a career.
He said Ms Lowe had a "knack with wool."
"Having worked in sheds for over 35 years and a wool classer for over 30 years ago, I'm proud to see companies such as Fox & Lillie Rural providing support to organisations such as SCAA Shearer Wool Handler Training Inc and promoting the various career opportunities that the wool industry has to offer."
