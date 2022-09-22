Regular readers to Stock & Land's Social Media Snapshot would know a curious cow or a loyal Kelpie are sure to featured in this weekly segment.
First-time contributor Shane Mahony captured a photo of his sheep dog, Phantom, who was keen to see what all the fuss was about.
"He was watching the lamb marking in the shed this week," Mr Mahony, who farms at Langi Kal Kal, said.
"He knows he's not allowed in the pen so spent the 90 minutes it took us to mark the mob quietly keeping watch in that position."
Meanwhile, Bairnsdale student and regular contributor Hannah Perkins snapped a silhouette-like photo of her Kelpie, Zoe, as the sun set on another week near the East Gippsland town.
Western district grazier Cameron Banks also featured this week after photographed some of his quiet Hereford cattle.
Send your photo with a description to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
