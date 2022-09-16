It may have been a dreary day, but buyers continued to come back to saleyards in droves, packing out the car park of CVLX at their monthly September store sale in Ballarat on Friday.
Agents yarded a little over 1300 cattle in a sale that featured a good quality offering throughout, with strong bidding driving up prices on lighter cattle in particular.
Heavier steers above 400kg hovered from 550 to 600 cents per kilogram or between $2500 to $3000 a head, while any steers between 300 and 400kg would go past 650c/kg.
But it was lighter cattle that was most sought after with steers under 300kg bought generally in the mid 700c/kg range, with a pen of 16 Black Baldy steers with an average weight of 219kg sold by A & V McKinley for 868c/kg or $1900 a head.
HF Richardson director Will Richardson said as the cattle got smaller, prices per kilogram got dearer, much in line with the Mortlake store sale which was held the day prior.
"The sale went very well here, with big steer selling very well, and medium weaners doing very well as well," he said.
"The bigger grown heifers were about the same as the last sale here at Ballarat but then as they got a little bit smaller, we saw prices getting a bit dearer again
"There was a few cows and calves here and they were about the same as last month."
Mr Richardson said with spring around the corner, farmers are keen to get cattle into paddocks as soon as they can and reap rewards for the long term.
"It looks like the whole overall job is looking very, very good, and I think it's gonna be that good for at least another 12 or 18 months, so people have got confidence again and are back into it," he said
Vendor Annette Cocking, Amphitheatre who sold a pen of 14 Angus steers, 350kg for 663c/kg or $2320 and a pen of 15 Angus heifers, 228kg for 701c/kg or $2020 a head, said it was the right time to sell her cattle.
"It's generally the right time for us to sell, and our sister also had a number of cattle too," she said.
"As long as people are buying, I figure that's a really good thing for us here today, and I'm glad the market is looking as good as it is, especially considering some of those foot and mouth fears a month or so ago."
She said that continued wet weather will be okay for her farm up until October, but there was a "fine line" to traverse in making sure there was enough grass feed for cattle, but to not grow so much to exceed demand.
Feedlotters were keen on heavier cattle, with locals keeping competitive with commission buyers through the day, with many local farmers simply coming by to have a looksee in preparation for the season ahead.
Out of the pens with cow and calves a top price of $3500 went to vendor SM McConachy's 24 cows with 25 calves at foot.
Glenleua sold 14 Angus steers, 524kg for 563c/kg or $2950 a head.
GA Crick & Sons sold 13 Angus steers, 450kg, for 587c/kg or $2640 a head and a pen of 20 Angus heifers, 360kg for 653c/kg or $2350.
Cain Bros sold a total of 54 Angus steers, with one lot of 27 steers, 418kg, for 607c/kg or $2550 and another lot of 27 steers, 414kg, for 616c/kg or $2550.
A N McKenzie sold multiple pens of steers and heifers, with a pen of 11 Angus steers, 387kg, sold for 620c/kg and a pen of 20 Angus heifers for 673c/kg or $2300.
Glenore sold 10 Angus steers, 338kg for 663c/kg or $2240 and a pen of 15 Angus heifers, 302kg for $2000.
V & H Millot sold 10 Angus steers, 268kg, for 761c/kg or $2040.
R & L Jackson sold 19 Angus steers, 262kg, for 763c/kg or $2000.
RNC Agriculture had a run of pen of Hereford cattle at the sale with one pen of 14 steers, 407kg, sold for 572c/kg or $2330 and another pen of 20 steers, 367kg, being sold 643c/kg or $2360.
NG & JE McEwan had two pens of Charolais steers, with one pen of 17 Charolais steers, 363kg, selling for 661c/kg or $2400 and another pen of eight steers, 419kg sold for 591c/kg or $2480 and a pen of 17 Charolais heifers, 356kg, 567c/kg or $2020.
A run of PTIC cows were sold by L & F McKee, with one pen of 7 Black Baldy PTIC cows, 606kg, sold 446c/kg or $2600.
J Casser sold 9 Angus cows with calves at foot for $2400.
