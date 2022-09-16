Warm spring weather conditions and the return of a third consecutive La Nina gave buyers a dose of confidence at Bairnsdale's fortnightly store sale on Friday.
Agents yarded about 2500 cattle for the second spring store market, where several drafts of vendor-bred cattle from across eastern Victoria added to buyers' optimism.
Concerns about the threat of a foot and mouth disease outbreak appeared to ease, as buyers paid beyond $2400 a head for 12-month-old steer calves.
Feature consignments included Angus, Hereford and Charolais drafts as lightweight cattle around 300 kilograms sold to 700 cents a kilogram carcase weight, with the majority averaging between 620-670c/kg.
Buyers from across South and West Gippsland were active during the market, as were local restockers buoyed by some spring grass growth.
Among the highlights of the sale was 82 Hereford steers, 10-12 months, consigned by Ken and Kym Skews, Ensay.
Their sale included 18 steers, 323kg, which made $2310 or 715c/kg, 18 steers, 306kg, for $2180 or 712c/kg, 19 steers, 294kg, for $2100 or 714c/kg, and 19 steers, 282kg, for $2070 or 734c/kg.
The sale started with two pens of Riseley Contracting, Lindenow, steers including a pen of 13 steers, 512kg, which made $2930 or 572c/kg, and 29 steers, 451kg, which sold for $2810 or 623c/kg.
The sale featured several Hereford drafts which featured Mawarra Genetics bloodlines.
Meryl Reed, Melrose Herefords, Cann River, sold 55 cattle including 17 steers, 404kg, for $2480 or 613c/kg, and 16 steers, 335kg, for $2230 or 665c/kg.
Ms Reed also sold 10 heifers, 408kg, for $2490 or 611c/kg.
RJ & PJ Sandy sold a draft of Hereford steers, including 15 steers, 385kg, for $2340 or 607c/kg, 15 steers, 359kg, for $2340 or 651c/kg, and 14 steers, 351kg, for $2300 or 655c/kg.
The Sandy family also sold 15 heifers, 296kg, for $1780 or 601c/kg.
RG Wilson also sold a pen of 16 Hereford steers, 419kg, for $2480 or 591c/kg.
CB, AS, KC & FY Hutton sold 20 steers, 390kg, for $2360 or 605c/kg, and 12 steers, 356kg, for $2360 or 662c/kg.
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock manager Brad Obst said the sale featured several annual spring drafts.
"The breeding shone through on the cattle and I think the buying gallery responded accordingly," he said.
"The run of Hereford calves from three or four vendors which were all Mawarra-bred calves were the standout of the sale and a lot of return buyers acted on them.
"We had a little bit of northern support, but those buyers struggled to compete against the Gippslanders and the feedlot interest on the heavier end of the cattle."
Among some of the other buyers from further afield was Peter Wilson and Lizzie Skehan, Peter Wilson Livestock & Property, Cobram, who bought 50 steers for feedlotters and bullock fatteners in northern Victoria.
Simon and Rowena Turner and their son James Turner, Turner Partnership, Bindi/Reedy Flat, sold 90 Hereford steers, 11-12 months, including 22 steers, 398kg, for $2470 or 620c/kg.
The Turners also sold 20 steers, 371kg, for $2420 or 652c/kg, and 20 steers, 367kg, for $2420 or 659c/kg.
Snow Rural, Bengworden, sold 50 Angus, Black Baldy and Red Baldy steers, 10-11 months, including 20 steers, 357kg, for $2390 or 669c/kg, 15 steers, 328kg, for $2330 or 710c/kg, and 15 steers, 367kg, for $2370 or 645c/kg.
Creighton Grange Angus Partnership, Mount Taylor, sold 14 steers, 12 months, 415kg, for an impressive $2680 or 645c/kg.
The pen was bought by West Gippsland and Yarra Valley agent Anthony Delaney, Delaney Livestock & Property, for a bullock fattener at Maffra.
Meanwhile, Hine Vegetables sold 20 Charolais steers, 446kg, for $2610 or 585c/kg, and 20 steers, 395kg, for $2370 or 600c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 16 heifers, 403kg, for $2170 or 538c/kg, and 18 heifers, 354kg, for $2040 or 576c/kg.
Glenshiel Pastoral, Gelantipy, sold 19 steers, 367kg, for $2200 or 599c/kg, and 17 steers, 350kg, for $2200 or 628c/kg.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies said the improved seasonal conditions gave buyers more confidence at the rail.
"Everyone is committed to selling their cattle with the consistent prices," he said.
"This week there was a really good run of Hereford cattle, whereas last year it was the feature runs of Angus cattle which received a lot of attention.
"Prices were firm but I think Hereford cattle were a fraction stronger."
Mr Morgan said the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange would feature another 2500-head yarding on September 30.
At the heavier end of the sale, RH & RA Reynolds sold seven grown steers, 639kg, for $3400 or 532c/kg.
The pen was bought by South Gippsland feedlotter Anthony Hullick, Keswick Pastoral.
M Gibbs sold 10 steers, 440kg, for $2580 or 586c/kg, and 11 steers, 371kg, for $2700 or 385c/kg.
IG & BW Nethercote sold 16 steers, 444kg, for $2560 or 576c/kg.
R & D Degeus sold 16 steers, 393kg, for $2400 or 610c/kg, and 25 heifers, 352kg, for $2100 or 396c/kg.
P & M Whelan sold 13 steers, 300kg, for $2100 or 700c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
