Unseasonably high yarding numbers for lambs have been trending for the last two weeks, aiding in the drop in lamb prices.
But with a hint of resilience and some lower numbers through the saleyards, the Eastern States Trade Lamb Indicator (ESTLI) managed to gain 23 cents to finish at 750c per kilogram carcase weight (cwt) last week.
And according to market analysts, producers are ready to take stock into the new season with pastures set to be abundant during the coming spring months.
The West hasn't faired quite as well with the Western Australian Trade Lamb Indicator (WATLI) edging just three cents higher to 541c/kg cwt.
According to NLRS reports, restocking interest has not been isolated to the cattle market with the National Restocker Lamb Indicator (NRLI) lifting by 140c or 22 per cent to reach 780c/kg cwt.
MLA's senior market information analyst Ripley Atkinson said there have been strong sales recorded across the east coast.
"Outstanding sales were seen across most of the southwest slopes and the Riverina in NSW, with Bendigo also performing strongly," Mr Atkinson said.
"Young lambs received a 66c/kg cwt premium to the overall price, indicating producers are intent on securing younger stock in better condition to graze on pastures through spring."
The National Trade Lamb Indicator (NTLI) improved by 20c to reach 745c/kg cwt.
Mr Atkinson said buyer demand for lambs with quality finish and weight are dictating price performance at the saleyards.
"With temperatures and grazing conditions set to improve, producers have the opportunity to optimise lamb performance and ensure high quality finishes," he said.
Merino and light lambs also ended the week dearer, gaining 20 and 35c respectively.
Heavy lambs attracted an extra 33c in Victoria at 754c/kg cwt and a more muted 5c to 760c/kg cwt in NSW.
Mutton, which has had a rough run since the start of the financial year, was also higher gaining 14c to 536/kg cwt.
In recent weeks mutton has fallen to levels well below the five-year average, and at the end of August, the National Mutton Indicator (NMI) was at a 202c/kg discount to the ESTLI, its biggest gap since May.
Currently the NMI is trading 22pc lower year-on-year and is also well below the five-year average, heading closer to the 10-year figure.
Average weekly sheep yardings have been bouncing up and down from week-to-week, but haven't climbed above the five year average since June.
