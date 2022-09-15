Stock & Land
Lamb supply continues to yoyo, but hectic price movements calm down

Kristen Frost
September 15 2022 - 8:00pm
Richard Hein, Burdett, SA, was pleased with the $165 he made for his 42 crossbred lambs at Murray Bridge, SA, on Monday.

Unseasonably high yarding numbers for lambs have been trending for the last two weeks, aiding in the drop in lamb prices.

