When deciding what to share in my wool column this month, I came across many sheep and wool industry statistics that people may not be aware of.
I hope the following snapshot gives both woolgrowers and consumers an insight into our important industry.
Wool has been used to make human clothing since the Stone Age, with some reports suggesting the first woven wool garments date from 402 to 300 BC.
The first fat-tailed sheep arrived in Australia with the First Fleet in 1788.
The first fine wool Spanish Merinos arrived in 1797 from the Cape of Good Hope, imported by John Macarthur and Reverend Samuel Marsden.
The first auction of Australian wool at Garraway's coffee house in London, in 1821, brought $2.27 per kilogram.
Wool auctions began in Australia in 1840.
A "Use More Wool" campaign was introduced in 1885 due to competition from cotton.
Wool represented more than 62 per cent of the total export value of Australia's primary products in 1930.
Wool prices hit a record low of 465 cents a kilogram in October 1998 and record high levels of 2027c/kg in 2018.
Australia's sheep flock is currently estimated at 74.4 million head, an increase of almost 5 per cent on the previous year.
This is the highest level since 2013, according to Meat & Livestock Australia.
But it is well down on the 163.1 million sheep estimated to be in Australia in 1991/92.
China has the largest sheep population in the world at 1.176 billion.
New Zealand averages five sheep for every person.
New South Wales has 21.5 million sheep, Victoria has 17 million, Western Australia has 14.1 million, South Australia has 11.2 million, Tasmania has 2.7 million and Queensland has 2 million.
Australia is the leading global supplier of wool, producing 39 per cent of the world's wool exports.
Australia accounts for an estimated 81 per cent of global superfine Merino wool sales.
The finest bale of wool ever produced in Australia had an average fibre diameter of 11.6-micron.
A 13.8-micron bale of wool from Victoria's Mallee region, weighing 116kg, sold for $1.195 million in January 1995.
The purchaser, Japanese company Aoki International, planned to turn the 190 fleeces into about 4400 men's suits and sell them for $2600 each.
The most expensive suit in the world is the Stuart Hughes Diamond Edition, priced at $892,000, and is made of cashmere, silk and wool - and diamonds.
Men in the US now purchase on average less than one suit per decade, compared to one suit every two years in the 1940s, according to the Gentleman's Gazette.
Australia's average cut of wool per head has increased from 4.43kg in 1991/92 to 4.54kg today, according to Australian Wool Innovation.
More than 80 per cent of Australia's wool clip is exported to China.
Other key markets are Italy and India.
There have been at least 66 major reviews and investigations of wool research and promotion since 1963.
Wool is considered one of the best fibres in the world due to its outstanding properties of being natural; sustainable; breathable; strong; able to react to changes in body temperature; resistant to odour, UV and fire; soft on the skin; naturally elastic; easy to care for; and stain resistant.
There are so many reasons to support the wool industry so please make sure next time you make a purchase, you buy wool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.