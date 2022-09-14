Stock & Land
Fun facts to know about wool

By Stewart Raine, Nutrien Wool
September 14 2022 - 3:00am
Wool prices hit a record low of 465 cents a kilogram in October 1998 and record high levels of 2027c/kg in 2018.

When deciding what to share in my wool column this month, I came across many sheep and wool industry statistics that people may not be aware of.

