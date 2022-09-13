Repeat South Australian buyers, who have been purchasing rams from the Kaniva-based Poll Merino and White Suffolk stud Hannaton for 20 years, have again paid top price at the sale.
Gary and Angela Lock, Linda-Vista, Mundulla, SA, bought the top-priced Poll Merino, as they did last year.
"It was about 20 years ago when I bought my first ram at Hannaton and for the last 18 years I have only bought from them," Mr Lock said.
"I wanted to find some rams with softer, whiter, wool than what we had been on here in SA, and the first two years I just bought two rams from there and two from SA.
"The progeny was really good, so I stayed there."
He his older sheep were "blowing out" to up to 24 microns.
"Since I have been on Hannaton, last year none of my wool went over 20 microns," he said.
"I only buy one ram a year and look to breed three or four rams of my own each year, so I am looking for something that's got long-white, free growing wool with good body structure," he said.
The 107 kilogram top-priced ram, lot six, a Poll Merino sold for $6250.00.
He had figures of a 19.3-micron fleece, a standard deviation of 2.9 per cent, co-efficient of variation of 15 and comfort factor of 99.8pc.
The May-drop ram had a post-weaning weight of 6.7 kilograms, a yearling-weight of 8.9kg, yearling eye-muscle depth of 0.14 millimetres and yearling fat measurement of 0.2mm.
Mr Hicks said the ram had attracted a lot of interest before the sale, when displayed at Sheepvention, Hamilton and the Victorian State Merino Field Day Marnoo, for his outstanding Australian Sheep Breeding Values.
He was in the top 20 per cent post-weaning and yearling weight with an "outstanding" yearling clean fleece weight of 37.4kg and an adult clean fleece weight of +32kg.
The ram was in the top 5pc for fibre and Merino production indices and top 10pc for the Dual Purpose index.
"The ram had a fantastic combination of visual appeal and measured data and was a standout in the sale," Mr Hicks said.
"We thought so highly of him that we have retained semen for our own stud use."
He said it was great to see buyers back on property, after years of COVID-19 disruptions.
The property was moving to using ASBV's, as was the industry, he said.
"I think the buyers like the combination of visual appeal and data - ASBVs are having more and more impact on people's selection and are obviously a fantastic guide into what the ram's genetics are going to do," he said.
"They are a tool being used more and more, going forward."
The top priced ram was "really correct, we didn't trim his feet, and he had really, rich wool," Mr Hicks said.
"His data was outstanding and he was a standout for all the stuff there are numbers for."
Mr Hicks said Hannaton was "delighted" with the sale result, with many repeat buyers and several new purchasers operating this year.
The sale saw one of the largest crowds to ever attend a Hannaton sale, with 34 registered buyers and bidders competing on AuctionsPlus.
"We thought the sale team was very even this year and it probably showed in the bidding from start to finish," Mr Hicks said.
"The rams were paddock run and had just had a very wet month and a half, leading up to the sale but we were very happy with how they presented.
"This year we also decided to stop trimming any feet on the sale rams to give our clients the opportunity to see exactly what they are like in real conditions and the feedback on how well the rams looked structurally was very good. "
Elders Stud Stock Manager Ross Milne said rams went to three states, Victoria, NSW and the south-east corner of South Australia.
While there was a slight correction on last year's sale, that was probably due to producers not requiring the volume of rams as they had in the past.
"The top and middle end of the sale was still very, very solid, with a lot of repeat buyers from SA and Victoria," Mr Milne said.
"People appreciate the commercially driven program, the sheep are presented in good commercial condition, straight out of the paddock.
"They are certainly progressive in the way they are going about breeding their sheep.
"They have always had rams with good wool cut and bodies."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
