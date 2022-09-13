Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Hannaton Poll Merino's a 20-year hit with SA woolgrower

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 14 2022 - 1:09am, first published September 13 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonno and Edwina Hicks, Hannaton, Kaniva, Michaela Lock, Mundulla, holding Reggie Baker, seven and a half, Mundulla, Gary and Angela Lock, Mundulla, SA with the top priced ram. Picture supplied by Hannaton.

Repeat South Australian buyers, who have been purchasing rams from the Kaniva-based Poll Merino and White Suffolk stud Hannaton for 20 years, have again paid top price at the sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.