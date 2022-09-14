Victorian shearers have cast some skepticism over new plans to attract shearers from New Zealand to Australia, indicating a long-term fix to the country's shearer shortage must take place in our own backyard.
Australia and NZ's top shearing and wool handling training organisations have struck a deal to help combat the global shortage of workers across the sector.
In an industry first, Australian Wool Innovation, along with Australia's largest shearing and wool handling training organisation, SCAA Shearer Wool Handler Training Inc, have signed a joint memorandum of understanding with NZ's shearing training body, Elite Wool Industry Training NZ.
The MOU aims to tackle the chronic shortage of sheep industry workers, which has seen the price of shearing increase by more than 20 per cent in the past two years.
While the move has been largely welcomed by Australian shearers, some believe the MOU will only help a select group of contractors and farmers and not address the shortage more broadly.
However, SCAA SWTI chief executive Glenn Haynes said working with NZ would lead to better outcomes for both countries.
"The agreement is not a silver bullet for the issue of skills shortages, but it will provide a platform that can align the approach to at least mitigating some of the training issues that both nations are experiencing at the moment," Mr Haynes said.
"The idea is to allow for the training organisations to work together on shearing and wool handler training consistencies across the Tasman."
He said the transient nature of the workforce was causing the industry to experience increasing numbers of shearers and handlers travelling across both sides of the ditch for work.
Marong-based shearer Aaron Hope, A & J Hope Shearing, said the solution to the labour shortage should take into account the need for domestic workers.
"We employ all local people so we've got a few based in Bendigo and a few based in Moonambel," he said.
"I personally think you need the local people on your team, because without them you end up with a lot of people who will fly in and fly out.
"With that style of worker, we find they're not 100pc invested in the business or the community and the job in my opinion is about quality, not quantity."
Mr Hope was this week running two shearing teams at Prairie, near Pyramid Hill, and at Natte Yallock, north-west of Maryborough, and said more investment to attract Australians to the industry was required.
"We're shearing some sheep that are cutting between seven and nine kilograms of wool and a person from NZ is really going to struggle handling those sorts of sheep," he said.
"The training side of things here in Australia is second to none, but I think the pathway into shearing is also something that could be looked at."
Another Victorian shearer and McCarthy Shearing managing director Darcy McCarthy said attraction and retention of shearers was the biggest issue the industry faced.
"The idea that the Kiwis are going to come and save us is a bit of a myth - especially where I am in Victoria which is a Merino area - the Kiwis don't come here," he said.
"We've found they only come over to the western district where they shear all the lambs during the spring time and all that will do is help a handful of people, it won't help me much here.
"Instead of looking to NZ, we have to look at our own backyard and create pathways for our own people into the industry."
The Kyneton-based shearer runs two shearing teams of up to 15 people, both around the Maldon district and throughout western NSW.
"The traditional pathways have changed and we need to look at connecting people in non-traditional ways," he said.
"I think it's a bad investment and people tell me that Australians don't want to do the job because it's too hard, but that's rubbish.
"Farmers want continuity and it gives people a bit of ownership in their job."
Shearing Contractors' Association of Australia secretary Jason Letchford said he was excited about the benefits of being able to facilitate the transition of learner shearers and wool handlers.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
