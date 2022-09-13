The 2021 Victorian Agricultural Shows' rural ambassador is calling on young people across the state who display a thriving passion for agriculture in their local region to apply for this year's awards.
Toby Fleming, Boorcan, was initially selected as Noorat's Show's junior ambassador in 2021 and went on to win the state finals to take out the Victorian top prize earlier this year.
"Taking part in the Ambassador Awards took my experience of shows to the next level and it has already opened doors for me in the industry," Mr Fleming said.
"It's also a great way to further your involvement in your community," he said.
Mr Fleming is studying a Bachelor of Agriculture majoring in the technology sector and currently resides on campus at the University of New England in Armidale, NSW,
But he has all intentions to head back to his region and this year's Noorat show which he is excited about because he "really misses his cows."
The 19-year-old would like to bring back his learned skills to develop technologically driven and affordable tools for the dairy sector.
"I've always had a sort of passion for engineering and studied subjects at school that went into those sort of areas," Mr Fleming said.
"With my dairy background at the farm, and as I got older, I got a lot more involved in the farm, especially in year 12, when COVID influenced being home.
"I got a gauge on what goes into farming and the advancements that have improved the efficiency of my own family's business."
Productivity will be integral in Australia's agricultural sector in upcoming years, according to Mr Fleming, and he believes it's something many students are becoming more aware of as they head into the workforce.
While he wants to focus specifically on the dairy sector in post-uni life, Mr Fleming said his degree has given him a broad dip into other agriculture sectors.
He said the broad brush that agricultural university degrees offer can only be a positive for the industry's future.
"I still do a lot of other stuff in my degree, like agronomy, animal nutrition and genetics and all that sort of stuff, which is really good because it's getting an extensive meter on everything that goes into ag," he said.
"Armidale is not a big area for dairy farming and being that one person who is into dairy out of a group of 50 students is cool.
"A lot of people here ask me about it as they have never really met anyone with that dairy lifestyle up here in the New England region."
"I'm also just very passionate about cows in general and love talking about it."
Mr Fleming's ambitions have continued to be rewarded since his rural ambassador achievement, receiving a Gardiner Dairy Foundation Scholarship in 2021, which further supported his research ambitions with accomodation costs in Armidale.
He said anyone looking to enter this year's ambassador competition must have "passion and a drive in what you want to do in life," and get involved in as many local activities as you can.
"You need to be a community-minded person," he said.
"I've always been quite involved in my local community and contributing to the local cricket club along with other local activities.
"Getting in and probably having that capability of being able to interact with older people than you and display a sense of maturity, be able to engage in mature conversations.
"Most importantly though, young people should just have a crack at it, because you never know what it may lead to."
Noorat Show award coordinator Eve Black said although the show had been impacted by restrictions and cancelations during the pandemic, she was pleased the ambassador awards had gone ahead last year and this year's awards would return to their usual format.
"There was a little sadness in Noorat when our annual show was cancelled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it gave us all a thrill to see Toby represent our district so capably and win the state finals," she said.
"The awards are an exciting opportunity for local young people and when I think back on past winners, it truly is a competition which provides open-ended opportunities for those who want to be involved and in doing so, creates role models in our communities."
Junior ambassador awards are open to people aged between 16 to 19 years old, while the rural ambassador award is open to those between 20 to 30 years old.
Entrants receive support to develop their leadership and communication skills, and if they make the state finals, they are tested on their involvement in their local show, their community, general and rural knowledge, and their public presentation.
