Despite a campaign earlier this year to try and curb the practice, increased sales of banned water weeds like salvinia and water hyacinth is continuing through the Victorian aquarium industry trade.
Agriculture Victoria Incursion Controller Victoria Byrne said reports of salvinia for sale at aquarium shops and via Gumtree or Facebook marketplace have recently increased.
"Aquarium retailers could face serious legal consequences, such as large fines, if they are found to be selling state prohibited weeds," Ms Byrne said.
"Salvinia and water hyacinth are both floating aquatic plants that can quickly form dense mats and completely cover the water surface."
"They can block waterways, impede irrigation, and prevent recreational activities and impact water quality, resulting in the loss of native flora and fauna"
"It's very important an effective eradication program be implemented as soon as an infestation is discovered to prevent linked open water systems from becoming infested."
While the education and awareness campaign set out earlier this year ran extensively for two months, there was still many who are unaware of the issues the weeds cause.
Water hyacinth and salvinia are primarily spread by people buying and selling them as pretty water plants for ornamental ponds, dams and aquariums.
The risks the weeds could have on the ecosystem include the blocking of waterways, which then harms native plants and wildlife and a reduction of water quality for farming.
Ms Byrne said Agriculture Victoria is trying to work with the aquarium industry to stop the practice.
"It's an offence under the Catchment and Land Protection Act 1994 to buy, grow, sell, propagate or give away State prohibited weeds, such as salvinia and water hyacinth."
"We want to work with people, both householders and aquarium retailers to ensure State prohibited weeds such as water hyacinth and salvinia don't establish in Victoria," said Ms Byrne.
The Victorian government takes responsibility for the safe treatment, removal and disposal of the weeds at no cost to the landowner.
