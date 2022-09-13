Perfect seasonal conditions across most of Victoria are paving the way for a positive finish to 2022.
Spring rainfall across parts of western Victoria and East Gippsland have added to the optimism outlook many graziers and growers share.
Lubeck mixed farmers Graeme and Sarah Maher sent in a photo of a spray boom in their canola paddock, 35 kilometres east of Horsham.
The Mahers have about 380 hectares of canola planted this year and expect to harvest from December 1.
Meanwhile, regular contributor and Angus breeder Margaret Hallyburton, Boiardo, Bookaar, captured a photo of her dog Maggie with a handful of poddy calves.
"We have the three poddy calves from winter calving which were all unwanted twins," she said.
"We also have 16 from autumn calving on calf pellets and of those 13 were twins."
Send your photo with a description to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
