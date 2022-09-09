SOHNIC Merino's 2022 Ram Sale, Marnoo East on Friday had many multiple buyers, but it was one singular lot bought up by a South Australian buyer which took the top spot for this year.
Lot 28, Sohnic 10213 was sold for $6000 to Innisfall, Bordertown SA in a sale where most rams sold for in the mid $2000 and was at times competitive for lots which reached over $4000.
The top priced ram was a May 2021-drop ram was sired by 190411 which was a 2019 drop crossed with Sohnic 41160 and Sohnic 505.
Innisfall stud principal Josh Hunt said his family were good patrons of Sohnic, and the rams produced from the stud served well for his operation.
"I have an aunty and uncle who have bought rams from here since they started pretty much, and I have pretty much come across for about six or seven years too," he said.
"I really enjoy the wool from the Sonic sheep especially though, which keeps me coming coming back."
The wool was the deciding factor for Mr Hunt when purchasing his ram, saying he had a "very good style of wool, and plenty of it".
He said it would be a great addition to his diverse farming operation in Bordertown, which had a dry start to winter but is now looking good for spring after multiple rains.
"Our farming is mainly cropping but we run a couple thousand Merino ewes too, and we simply try to get as much wool as we can from them, really."
"Nothing much more to it than that."
Lot 28, Sohnic 10213 weighed 97 kilograms, had a fat measurement of 8 millimetres and eye muscle depth of 40mm.
His micron measurement was 17.9 and he had a standard deviation of 3.1 per cent, a co-efficient of variation of 15.5pc.
Sohnic stud principal Scott Nicholson said much of the offering at the sale was aimed to be as even as possible and his operation was progressing "as well as we like."
There was enough variability in the offering as well for a number of different reasons and also praised some of the rams which he had held for the future.
"A total clearance is what we pretty much aim for, but it's as much about the bottom as well as the top end so it's great to have a total clearance," he said
"Once you take out those four or five that people go after certain reasons there is a big evenness there which is which is what we're about for the commercial producer, and I think that shows today."
He said he "couldn't be happier" about the average and was pleased especially that some rams were going to head to number of producers who were focusing on genetics.
ABSVs will also be a focus for the Sohnic stud too in upcoming years, which Mr Nicholson said he was consistently being educated about.
"The way the industry is progressing, there's a big shift for the use of more numbers and data," he said.
"So we're no different to anyone else moving into that space, but in saying that there's a lot of things to be learned along the way, like the way we handle data, the way we collect data and how we best use genomic DNA... to put the right sheep in front of people.
"We were lucky enough this year we've bred a few of our own and bought a few as well and hopefully that's going to send us forward in the direction we need to go."
Elders stud stock manager for Riverina Victoria Ross Milne said the even offering were all genuine dual purpose rams.
"There was good carcase today here at the sale with good positive fat and fertile animals with good quality," he said.
Mr Milne said while there was plenty of interest from local buyers but along with Innisfall, buyers from as far north as Broken Hill had a great interest too after some years off due to a very dry season in that region.
"The South Australian and Wimmera-Mallee studs were competition for the local buyers here, but a very even sort of sale.
