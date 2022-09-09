Milder conditions in south Gippsland saw the Leongatha fortnightly store sale yarding swell to nearly 3000 head, with most steers offered weighing between 350-400 kilogram.
In some places, lighter steers passed 750 cents a kilogram at the fortnightly Leongatha store sale as prices continued to rise.
Agents yarded 2870 head of cattle, saying prices had risen between $100-150 a head, depending on quality, on the previous fortnight.
SEJ auctioneer James Kyle said more cattle were turned off than originally expected, due to the milder weather.
"The grass is starting to move, you can see a bit of a response," Mr Kyle said.
"But, in saying that, we had some drafts of calves from a couple of different vendors whose paddocks are still very, very wet.
"We opted to sell them now, rather than in a month, or six weeks time, just to try and get those paddocks to recover."
The bulk of the yarding ranged between 300-450kgs.
"You couldn't buy anything for under $2100, for a well-bred Angus weaner - that's your starting money," Mr Kyle said.
"There were a lot of cattle sold from $2200-2400.
"All those heavier cattle are gone now- anyone who has 550kg steers in the paddock, who is going okay, is probably going to try and fatten them."
He estimated prices were between $100-150 a head higher than last fortnight, with cross-bred cattle also selling well.
"A fortnight ago, you would have been buying cross-bred cattle for 360-380c/kg; they where probably 400c/kg in some spots for those Friesian types."
Elders Korumburra branch manager Rohan McRae said with the advent of milder weather, there was a bigger crowd, bringing more grazier activity and feedlot interest.
"The market has certainly started to find its feet," Mr McRae said.
In the absence of feeder weight cattle, feedlots bid as far down as 400 kilograms a head on steers.
"I think a lot of these feedlotters are backgrounding a few cattle, just to make sure they have a supply," he said.
Teys Charlton was prominent among the feedlots, bidding against Keswick and J&F for the heavier cattle.
Midfield Meats, Warrnambool, and Westside, Bacchus Marsh, were also buying steers.
Commission buyer Duncan Brown and Ray White, Albury, picked up cattle for northern orders, while Nutrien Ag Solutions Euroa and Elders Roma, Qld, also bid on steers.
Lighter steers went back to Gippsland restockers.
Mr McRae said some buyers missed out.
"It's a typical spring scenario where people come and see but then have to come back next fortnight - and it could get a bit stronger on the expectation of grass," he said.
The sale mirrored Pakenham.
"It's in lock-step with every other sale that's been," he said.
Alex Scott & Staff livestock representative Jason Fry said the sale was stronger than a fortnight ago.
"Things are starting to dry up a bit now and spring is upon us, so there is a little bit more confidence," he said.
There was an even spread of buyers, Mr Fry said.
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Jack Ginnane said Teys had a "really good go - but the restockers were punching it out".
"It was probably up between $100-150 and even $200 on some of the cross-breds, they were significantly dearer.
"Not many cattle went too far away," he said.
"It just goes to show if you can get the breeding right and some weight in your calves, early on, to the 300kg mark, with a bit of grass around you can definitely get the results."
R and P Davis, Hidden Springs, Pound Creek, sold 12 steers, 538kg, for $2860 or 531c/kg.
Lepping Pastoral sold 12 Merlewood-blood steers, 331kg, for $2140 or 646c/kg.
C and K Worthing, Korrumburra, sold eight Yancowinna-blood steers, 285kg, for $1900 or 666c/kg.
Hartay Family Trust, Dalyston, sold 10 steers, 524kg, for $2080 or 549c/kg.
Hislop & Hillberg , Ruby, sold 14 Angus steers, 450kg, for $2640 or 586c/kg.
D Hall, Fish Creek, sold 22 steers, 351kg, for $2380 or 678c/kg.
They also sold 20 steers, 290kg, for $2110 or 727c/kg.
M and M Cattle Company, Bass, sold 18 Battersby-blood steers, 338kg, for $2270 or 671c/kg.
D and L White sold 22 steers, 306kg, for $2260 or 738c/kg.
J and M Carew, Koonwarra, sold 20 Dunoon-blood steers, 284kg, or $2110 or 743c/kg.
T and C Hills, Nara Tingha, Leongatha, sold nine steers, 255kg, for $1920 or 752c/kg.
Dave Harris Earthmoving. Tarwin Lower, sold 28 Yancowinna-blood steers, 265kg, for $1930 or 728c/kg.
RD and MT Blake and Partners sold 12 steers, 725kg, for $3580 or 493c/kg.
TG Watt, Stratford, sold 11 steers, 505kg, for $2740 or 542c/kg.
JWG Dean sold 18 Leawood-blood steers, 437kg, for $2590 or 592c/kg.
Lester Farms, Leongatha, sold 13 Angus steers, 495kg, for $2820 or 569c/kg.
B Stewart, Kernot, sold 14 steers, 488kg, for $2770 or 567c/kg.
Nethercote Trading, Rosedale, sold its first pen of 14 Innesdale and Leawood-blood steers, 419kg, for $2540 or 606c/kg.
A Conisbee and Co, Glengarry, sold 22 Angus steers, 453kg, for $2850 or 629c/kg.
Their seconds, 22, av 435kg, sold for $2660 or 611c/kg and a third pen of 22, av 422kg, sold for $2660 or 630c/kg.
GA and BL Morrison, Glengarry, sold 17 Landfall and Innesdale-blood steers, 371kg, for $2540 or 684c/kg.
AW and CM O'Mara, Glengarry, sold 12 Te Mania and Leawood-blood steers, 404kg, for $2560 or 633c/kg.
Ross Lawson, Tanjil South, sold 15 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 383kg, for $2460 or 642c/kg.
SP Dunlop, Middle Tarwin, sold 20 Black Spur-blood steers, 290kg, for $2130 or 734c/kg.
D Harris sold 16 Angus and Black Baldy heifers, 307kg, for $1890 or 615c/kg; their seconds, 290kg, also sold for $1890 or 651c/kg.
S & V Greaves sold six heifers, 315kg, for $1800 or 671c/kg.
M & M Stanfield sold eight heifers, 319kg, for $1800 or 564c/kg.
JW Lloyd, Fish Creek, sold five heifers, 472kg, for $1980 or 419c/kg.
Mrs C Jeffrey sold nine heifers, 336kg, for $2020 or 601c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
