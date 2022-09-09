Croppers are optimistic about another bumper year for their operations, with rains mostly being very welcome for canola, beans and legumes, but farmers say it is vital to be as diverse as ever to try and battle any upcoming dry spells.
But while positiveness is high, there are still some concerns over frost and heat shock for various farms in upcoming months, particularly in the west of Victoria.
Advertisement
Cropper David Jochinke, Murra Wurra, grows barley, lentils, beans and canola but also runs sheep to keep a mixed operation.
He said while there is good reason to be happy about crops and the possible results, there are still possibilities for the season to go sideways.
"Along with frost and heat shock... a wet harvest can also be quite detrimental, allowing it to be difficult to harvest the actual physical crop, let alone if the crops get too wet, the grain can be downgraded and either stained or physically damaged," he said.
"The reality is we're a long way off of having this in the bag, but that's wy we talk about potential and optimism, but there is plenty of time for things to go sideways."
READ MORE:
Mr Jochinke's had an excellent start for this year, despite some technical hiccups from equipment, but if a good spring comes through, production and prices will look good.
"We were able to get a knock-down out, and we had a few issues with our seeding gear which caused us to touch the crops a bit later than I would have normally liked, but with the season the way it's panned out, I think we were going to be okay, because of the moisture and the start of a mild spring," he said.
"We didn't get the summer rainfall like some areas did but ever since winter been getting steady rain from every front that's come through, and the the whole district is looking really, really excellent."
Mr Jochinke also cited things like the Ukraine crisis and overseas droughts as significant factors in influencing prices.
He also said there was a benefit to having diversity in a farmer's program. He cited his running of sheep as being a 10 per cent part of his operation as integral for forthcoming security.
"In these better years, it's just important to put a bit more fat back on the bone and set yourselves up.
"[Farmers] can always know their businesses better - things like on-farm storage or using or putting some money away for a rainy day.
"These are the things we should be putting our minds to, not just getting a new tractor or what have you.
"It's just important to look at how we can make our businesses a bit more strategic and our purchases a bit more robust because who knows when the next dry stretch will be and when we'll see a hicupp in our commodity price."
For Brent Herrmann, Hamilton, who grows canola, wheat, chickpeas and faba beans, the season has been kind to him.
"We've had a drier than average winter, which has allowed everything to get a great start and at this stage, canola is into full flower, and we'll see what the weather does from here," he said.
Advertisement
"We've got a full profile as well, so we just want enough to keep it going through the spring."
With the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a wetter than average spring for many areas of the state earlier this month, Mr Herrman said he would be happy with what is forecast but will be on the lookout for the best harvest times, and hopes frost stays away too.
"We probably are not needing more moisture at the minute, put it that way," he said.
"For the canola, we can probably get away with a dry finish because it comes in a bit earlier.
"However, when we're chasing large wheat yields, a soft cool finish is vital for chasing those through plenty of moisture to get us through.
"So our harvest date generally starts just after Christmas, our short-season canolas will be ready anywhere from the first or second week of December, and that frost stays away, which is the big concern and no large dumps of rain."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.