Croppers are feeling optimistic, as long as huge rain and frost stays away

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:00am
David Jochinke, Murra Wurra, says things are looking very positive in spring for Victorian croppers, with frost and rain events being a major concern. He also called on croppers to consider diversifying their operations in the years ahead.

Croppers are optimistic about another bumper year for their operations, with rains mostly being very welcome for canola, beans and legumes, but farmers say it is vital to be as diverse as ever to try and battle any upcoming dry spells.

