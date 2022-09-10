Stock & Land

Breeding program has seen 53 Tassie devil joeys born this season

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
September 10 2022 - 1:00am
Video: Aussie Ark

Twin hand-raised Tasmanian devil joeys have caused adorable mischief and sparked hope for the future of the endangered native species.

