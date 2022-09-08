Breeding heifers were sought after at the fortnightly Pakenham store sale, with one agent saying producers were "coming out of hibernation".
The five agents operating at the sale yarded 2799 head of cattle.
Advertisement
Teys Charlton and Keswick were active on the first few lanes of heavier steers with J & F also bidding on feedlot weight cattle. Corcoran Parker, Wodonga, was among the northern bidders.
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property principal Anthony Delaney said most of the company's yarding was made up of yearling cattle from central Gippsland and local producers.
"They attracted huge attention and sold to a wide range of buyers, both locally and from south Gippsland while a fair contingent headed up north," Mr Delaney said.
"It was a very strong result, right through."
The top end of the heavier steers made up to 540-560 cents a kilogram.
"A lot of our weaner heifers were floating around 700c/kg, so there was a big lift there," he said.
There were several larger drafts offered, out of central Gippsland.
"It has been wet, but it hasn't been diabolically wet as it has been here, so I think the cattle wintered pretty well, really," he said.
While numbers jumped on previous sales he said he didn't think there would be a big 'flush' of cattle - "with the season the way it's going and the length it's going for.
"We'll just have to see what happens in the processing sector."
Alex Scott & Staff livestock manager David Setches said the company's yarding quickly dropped off into the 400kg range.
"They sold well above expectations - with the 400kg, or thereabouts, cattle meeting feedlot competition," Mr Setches said.
"Under that weight there were backgrounders diving straight into them,
"The calves under 300kg nearly got to 800c/kg, which is a lot better than we had anticipated."
A lot of the heifers, weighing more than 300kg, were bought for northern orders.
Advertisement
"A lot of them went back to the paddock, for joining, which is good to see," he said.
"Your 400-430kg steers sold for 600c/kg, or a bit better, as you got lower a lot of calves were making 700c/kg and once you got back to 250kg, we got up to 800c/kg.
"That's exceptional."
Mr Setches said cattle had been held back until September, due to the wet conditions.
"In August we were full-steam ahead, but its been very wet so we decided if we could get through to the first week in September, it would be a good thing.
"It's certainly paid off.
Advertisement
"A lot of farms have come out of hibernation and started to buy cattle."
Daniel Hourigan, Glengarry, runs a herd of 140 cows and calves and returned to the market for the first time since autumn.
He sold one pen of 22 steers, 357kg, for $2300 or 644c/kg.
Because he had feed, he said he carried through cattle for the lastest sale.
"I'll probably hold onto the cattle until next autumn, I've got plenty of feed to get us through spring," Mr Hourigan said.
"It's been wet down our way, which stopped the grass growing, but it's kicking on now."
Advertisement
G Bichard, Arthurs Creek, sold a pen of two steers, 655kg, for $3340 or 509c/kg.
R and D Dennis, Seaton, sold 19 Booramooka-blood steers, 620kg, for $3290 or 530c/kg.
J and D Viggers, Yarra Glen, sold 15 Angus steers, 624kg, for $3290 or 527c/kg.
Ericanne Investments, Pakenham Upper, sold 17 steers, 520kg, for $2960 or 569c/kg.
St Katherines, Darrimen, sold 22 Mawarra-blood Hereford steers, 489kg, for $2720 or 556c/kg.
A second pen of 17, av 465kg, sold for $2630 or 565c/kg.
Advertisement
S Bourne, Glenmaggie, sold 19 steers, 463kg, for $2610 or 563c/kg.
Bourne also sold a pen of 14, av 415kg, for $2380 or 573c/kg.
Summerhill Pastoral, Kyneton, sold 17 steers, 554kg, for $2910 or 525c/kg.
Malanda Pastoral, Stradbroke, sold 20 Leawood-blood steers, 432kg, for $2630 or 608c/kg.
A and J Gerrard, Longford, sold 31 Anvil and Banquet-blood steers, 400kg, for $2610 or 652c/kg.
Gerrard also sold 28 steers, 384kg, for $2550 or 664c/kg.
Advertisement
D and S Hourigan, Glengarry West, sold 22 Leawood and Landfall-blood steers, 357kg, for $2300 or 644c/kg.
Thelma Coster, Newry, sold 25 Leawood-blood steers, 358kg, for $2300 or 642c/kg.
She sold another pen of 20, av 416kg, for $2470 or 593c/kg.
MR Higgins, Glenmaggie, sold a pen of 14 Pinora and Innesdale-blood steers, 313kg, for $2080 or 664c/kg.
B and S Higgins, Glenmaggie, sold 26 steers, 315kg, for $2180 or 692c/kg.
PJ Young, Pearcedale, sold 11 steers, 523kg, for $2300 or 439c/kg.
Advertisement
Sackville Stud, Doreen, sold six 'Mayneline Angus-blood 'steers, 475kg, for $2570 or 541c/kg.
P Brewer, Greta sold 20 Absolute Angus and Te Mania-blood steers, out of Te Mania-blood cows, 357kg, for $2390 or 669c/kg.
Brewer also sold 16 steers, 365kg, for $2370 or 308kg, for 649c/kg and another pen of 14, av 308kg, for $2310 or 750c/kg.
R and P Wuchatsch, Nar Nar Goon, sold 29 Banquet and Absolute steers, 270kg, for $2170 or 803c/kg.
They also sold 232, av 265kg, for $1700 or 641c/kg.
Foothills Organics sold nine steers, 570kg, for $3060 or 536c/kg.
Advertisement
Ingle Park, Tuerong, sold 18 Table Top and Barwidgee-blood steers, 314kg, for $2270 or 722c/kg.
MR Higgins, Glenmaggie, sold 26 Pinora and Innesdale-blood heifers, 315kg, for $2180 or 692c/kg.
Parker Amber, Krowera, sold 15 Dunoon-blood heifers, 276kg, for $1760 or 637c/kg.
Clovely Pastoral, Whittlesea, sold 10 Te Mania-blood heifers, 263kg, for $1760 or 669c/kg.
Thelma Coster sold 28 heifers, 329kg, for $2030 or 617c/kg.
Burwood Hills, Stradbroke, sold 15 Alpine-blood heifers, 331kg, for $1960 or 592c/kg.
Advertisement
LN and MD McKenzie, Tynong North, sold 16 Charolais heifers, 460kg, for $2400 or 521c/kg.
N Draper, Wollert, sold 14 Lawson-blood heifers, 396kg, for $2190 or 553c/kg.
Sackville sold 17 heifers, 378kg, for $2150 or 568c/kg.
Netherwood Park, San Remo, sold 17 Fernleigh-blood heifers, 310kg, for $1870 or 603c/kg.
Netherwood also sold 14 heifers, 268kg, for $1760 or 656c/kg.
G Murray, Nar Nar Goon, sold 20 Absolute and Banquet-blood heifers, 274kg, for $1860 or 678c/kg.
Advertisement
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.