Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney launches Victorian pledge to take action on climate change

September 8 2022 - 1:00am
Ellinbank Smartfarm, where the Victorian Agriculture and Climate Change Statement was launched, was opened in January and conducts research with an aim to be the world's first carbon-neutral dairy farm.

The state government has set an agenda for Victorian agriculture sector that aims to reduce emissions while also being being profitable.

