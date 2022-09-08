The state government has set an agenda for Victorian agriculture sector that aims to reduce emissions while also being being profitable.
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney launched the Victorian Agriculture and Climate Change Statement document at Agriculture Victoria's Ellinbank SmartFarm in West Gippsland on Wednesday.
Advertisement
The statement is a collective voice of 90 stakeholders and 45 organisations that outlines they are "committed to a profitable and productive agriculture sector that takes ambitious action on climate change".
"We are working together to accelerate climate change solutions, including taking steps to understand and reduce our emissions, adapt to climate risks and capture future opportunities," the statement concludes
The statement was developed over the last 12 months after consultation through the Victorian Agriculture and Climate Change Council.
The plan includes projects already underway in the sector to address climate change challenges, including a $20 million pledge to industry specific emissions reduction plans and a $60 million towards boosting energy efficiency and productivity.
"Through the Victorian Agriculture and Climate Change Statement we are working alongside the industry to face the challenges of climate change," Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney said.
"The Government is taking lasting action to reduce Victoria's emissions to net zero by 2050 and ensure communities, businesses, and institutions are better prepared to deal with the impacts of climate change."
READ MORE:
Victorian Agriculture and Climate Change Council Chair Alexandra Gartmann said consultations with farmers were productive and many farmers understood the need to factor in climate change in their operations.
"The Victorian Agriculture and Climate Change Council gained deep insights facilitating conversations on climate change with farmers, industry and community groups, who made clear they are ambitious and motivated to act," she said.
The statement has been given the backing from a number of industry bodies including Meat & Livestock Australia and the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF).
"The Victorian Farmers Federation endorses the Agriculture and Climate Change Statement and looks forward to partnering with the Victorian Government and across industry to help farmers respond to climate effects," a VFF spokesperson said.
"Our collective mission must be to ensure Victorian farmers are acknowledged, valued and respected for the work they have already done, and continue to do, in reducing their on-farm emissions."
Other statement partners include the Australian Chicken Meat Federation, the Australian Dairy Products Federation, Dairy Australia, Riverine Plains, Birchip Cropping Group and Farmers for Climate Action among other groups.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.