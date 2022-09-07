Stock agents are confident that markets will eventually head back to a solid market within the throes of the spring season, as confidence throughout the livestock sector continues to rise.
Southern Grampians Livestock stock agent Glenn Judd said that a relatively dry season throughout his region will be just the ticket for a good season for both producers and buyers in the gallery.
"There's been a lot of confidence that's coming through from both farmers and the buying fraternity at sales," he said.
"Foot-and-mouth concerns have really died down, but it's still in the back of our minds and there's a sense of the industry is able to keep a track of all of that."
Mr Judd said the season has enhanced that confidence throughout recent weeks despite the relatively dry winter in his region but most were doing really well from the rain that was received last year.
"A lot of people sold cattle earlier than they needed to," he said.
"In saying that, more cattle is coming in now and while things aren't back to where they used to be, we are finding ourselves getting back to a solid market where farmers can sell with confidence."
A spring season forecast that will be relatively warm and mild "with a bit of rain about" will also be beneficial for feedlotters who need to continually load and unload their bought up cattle.
"Even general and fat markets are picking themselves up and are solid, considering some quality there aren't that good," Mr Judd said.
For stock agent Peter Ruaro at Ruaro/Rodwells said there would be a clearer picture at Wodonga's first spring sale on Thursday, but hoped for rain in his area to weaken.
But he said all indications show an upbeat market in coming weeks and feedlotters will be keen to continue buying strongly.
"When that rain eases a bit there will be an abundance of feed around and feed drives 70 to 80 per cent of the job here at the end of the day," Mr Ruaro said.
"We've got some big runs of calves in the following weeks after our first store sale here, so that'll probably tell us where we're heading definitively, but at the moment, it's all pretty positive."
Mr Ruaro said that when you've got the prospect of a big grass growing season ahead, it will underpins everything that will happen at the saleyard.
But the region was being a bit "saturated at the moment".
"Many rivers are in minor flooding, and there is a possibility of big rains in the catchments this week again, too.
"That tells me the ground is saturated and we actually probably need sunshine, and while we don't want the rain to go away - we want to continue into September and October - we'd rather it be not these big events that we're getting.
"But the days are getting longer and warmer and and it's coming at the right time of the year, that's for sure."
Over in Gippsland, Delaney Livestock & Property Pakenham stock agent Anthony Delaney said the season outlook expanding beyond Victoria will mean a good consistent number of cattle coming through the yards.
"Season wise, the whole eastern seaboard looks to be having a terrific season, so there isn't going to be a need for an influx of cattle on the market at one time," he said.
"It's still incredibly wet in South and West Gippsland To the point where it's probably the most saturated it's been all winter right at the moment.
"So we're probably unfortunate in that case, but fortunate enough that the situation is in September and not in June, so we can see light towards the end of the tunnel."
Mr Delaney said the winters in those two regions were very long and harsh one and they were still a good month away from seeing those cattle and when farmers will be looking to sell them.
"We will get a little bit of demand out there to start purchasing cattle but not really traditional Gippsland areas, more places like the Yarra Valley, north of Melbourne, and Central Gippsland," he said.
Confidence was also at "a funny level at the moment," according to Mr Delaney, where a lot of people may anticipate a rush of fat cattle from the north, but that will firm up in upcoming weeks and positivity looks good in his region.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies believed there will be strong interest in cattle right from the get go of spring, and was very assured that it will be a bumper spring, especially at his local saleyards.
"Traditional spring is very much a peak sale here and we are looking towards a pretty bumper season, with most people selling weaners" he said.
"There will be lots of competition, and producers will be pushing lots of cattle into the markets with prices going on the way up in recent weeks, and a bit of anticipation for warmth and heat.
"Over the next month we will anticipate some huge yardings right through into the late of spring here."
