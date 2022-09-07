Two Longerenong College students have won scholarship to that will help them in establishing their career path in the wool industry.
Sophie Balkin and Tom Caligari are the recipients of the Fox & Lillie's Rural Foundation Scholarships, that are set to help support young people with two $5000 scholarships to provide financial assistance towards tuition fees.
As part of the scholarships, the students are also offered industry placement at the Fox & Lillie Group's trading or rural arms of the overall business.
Mr Caligari, who grew up near Geelong and spent many weekends and school holidays at his grandfathers farm which is where he said he fell in love with the agriculture industry.
"My goal is to work within the agriculture sector after graduating from Longerenong and the opportunity to undertake work placement at Fox & Lillie provides further opportunities to build on my knowledge and will help consolidate all that I have learnt at Longerenong Ag College," he said.
Ms Balkin grew up on a sheep station in Moulamein, New South Wales and enrolled at Longerenong College for its hands-on industry training.
She said the training throughout her time at the college was valuable.
"I love the hands-on side of training at Longerenong College, from being able to get on a stand in the shed and shear a full sheep, to learning the ins and outs of every day farm life," she said.
"When I saw the opportunity to apply for the Fox & Lillie scholarship through Longerenong College I thought there would be no better way to immerse myself in the wool industry than go through the process with Fox & Lillie."
Fox & Lillie Rural's Horsham wool marketing representative Andrew Hendy said a high quality of applications from Longerenong were received for this year's.
"We were really pleased to receive such strong applications for the scholarships this year," he said.
"It's exciting to see so many passionate young people focused on pursuing a career in the wool industry and we're really proud to be playing our role to support that."
Longerenong business development officer Donna Winfield said she was thankful for managing directors of Fox & Lillie export and rural arms Jonathan and James Lillie for supporting the college's students through their Industry Placement Program.
"This program allows our students to explore the diverse career opportunities within the agricultural industries both in regional and metro regions," she said.
It is the sixth year in which the scholarship was offered.
