Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Self-confessed alternative proteins sceptic champions red meat nutrition as vital

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 7 2022 - 2:30am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monash University adjunct professor Paul Wood says the red meat industry needss to concentrate on promoting nutritional value, when compared with alternative protein products. Picture by Andrew Miller.

A leading Melbourne researcher says the best way the livestock and red meat industry can compete against alternative or complementary proteins is to focus on nutritional concerns, rather than environmental issues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.