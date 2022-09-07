A leading Melbourne researcher says the best way the livestock and red meat industry can compete against alternative or complementary proteins is to focus on nutritional concerns, rather than environmental issues.
Monash University Adjunct Professor Paul Wood has led research and development teams for the CSIRO, CSL and Pfizer Animal Health and was recently announced as a recipient of the Eureka Prize.
Advertisement
He was speaking at the Southern Australia Livestock Research Council Livestock 2022 Big Issues - New Partnerships conference, Melbourne on the growth of alternative proteins and their impact on red meat.
"We get a lot of people who just want to hammer us about greenhouse gas," Prof Wood said.
"There are a few other things we have to worry about and the first one is nutrition - there are other products out there, but when trying to match the nutrition animal products produce - match is the best they can possibly do."
"We have to start talking about our products from the point of nutritional value versus the environmental footprint."
The environmental footprint wasn't just carbon, water use or biodiversity.
"We will always be better off when you look at the nutritional value [of red meat] because we outstrip them on so many nutritional profiles," he said.
Poor productivity was a big driver of greenhouse gases, for example in Africa and India cows produced two to four litres of milk a day, compared with 20 in Australia.
"We can do a hell of a lot to help those regions, by just increasing productivity," he said.
"We can make the animals healthier and more productive and bring their emissions per kilogram down substantially."
He said the livestock industry wasn't standing still and it did understand there was an issue with emissions.
"The target the [alternative protein proponents] have and the figures they use are old figures," he said.
The companies which currently dominated the red meat industry were at the forefront of developing alternative and complementary proteins.
"They don't really mind what you eat, as long as you buy it from them," he said.
"The concentration of the food industry, particularly in manufacturing, is actually the same - you will hear people say JBS has just put $100 million into cell-based meat, in reality it's a side bet."
Prof Wood said it was not an endorsement of the technology.
"In case the technology works, they want to be in control - we are not changing control of the food industry."
He said alternative protein products were making inroads into the market.
Advertisement
The pea-based V2 burger, sold through fast-food outlet Hungry Jacks and supermarkets, had hit price parity with meat.
Insect-based protein was another area that was rapidly expanding, with two billion people around the world eating it on a regular basis.
Mushroom-based food, such as Quorn, had been around since 1975.
There was an emerging challenge from cell-based meats, "the new kids on the block".
It is produced using animal cells and a combination of biotechnology, tissue engineering, molecular biology and synthetic processes, such as fermentation.
But Prof Wood said the cost of the media (in which to grow the products) and supplements had to be added to a "decent-sized" facility, which would cost US $400 million to build.
Advertisement
"What they don't do is build in the depreciation costs for that capital, into their calculations - it's got to come from somewhere," he said.
"It's an energy-intensive industry, you have to filter the air, sterilise the water."
He said Oxford University studies had shown if renewable energy was not used, the plants were not sustainable.
"The cost of manufacture has to come down 1000-fold from where it is today, for them to be anywhere close [to parity]," he said.
"This is one of the reasons why I am the sceptic about this that I am."
He said plant-based companies were also fighting with each other.
Advertisement
Impossible Burger, a plant-based producer, had 'heme" which gave it the smell of meat, when cooked, and the "bleeding, the juiciness" when you cook it.
"They compete heavily with Beyond Burgers and Beyond says to Impossible 'you've got a genetically modified organism (GMO) [in your burger]," he said.
"It's really hurt Impossible, in the market, the Europeans say they can't bring that product to Europe - they are now selling product and taking heme out.
"They are taking their magic ingredient out."
It was also unlikely alternative and complimentary proteins would substantially help to feed the growing population of the world, which was predicted to increase most in Africa.
"If we don't find solutions for those countries, we haven't found a solution at all,"Prof Wood said
Advertisement
"We are finding new technologies are going to essentially feed middle-class wealthy, western society, but we are not going to do too much, for where that population is."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.