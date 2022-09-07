Mark Coombe's love of the outback started when he was very young, but his passion for oil painting began only in his later years.
Before the Queensland-based artist was a well-known name in the rural painting world he grew up on his family's cattle property at Waverley Station, near St. Lawrence.
It was during this time, where his passion for life on the land and the countryside began.
"I spent most of my childhood around horses and mustering cattle with my family," Mr Coombe said.
It was in the mid 80s and 90s that Mr Coombe found himself on horse back, this time with his camera in hand, capturing the daily workings of cattle properties throughout Central Queensland.
"I took all these amazing photos whilst I was at these stations, and I thought I've got to do something with all these great shots that I took, so I published them into books," he said.
He published three books in the late 90s and early 2000s including A Taste of the Land, Leather Dust Tin and Rust, and A Day in the Outback, but unfortunately none of these titles are available anymore.
In 2012, after his kids left home, Mr Coombe turned to his extensive catalogue of photos for creative inspiration and started painting them.
"I need lots of photo material, because with a lot of my paintings, you can't just imagine what you're painting," he said.
Mostly self taught, he also looked to renowned artists like Jack White, Hugh Sawrey, Patrick Kilvington, Tim Cox, and Chris Owens for inspiration.
"There's a lot artists all over the world now that you can see online and most of them have given me a lot of advice over the years," Mr Coombe said.
I'm inspired to paint subjects that affect me emotionally in some way, whether its the beauty of a horses action, or the posture of a relaxed stockman.- Mark Coombe
"I practiced a lot of the years and I've probably spent hundreds of hours of painting."
"When I first started painting, I used acrylics which are water based, but I soon changed over to oils because they're more efficient."
Mr Coombe has launched a website and social media page showcasing his artwork, titled Mark Coombe Outback Art, which has gone on to attract more than 13,000 people.
"It's a passion that you want to continue to be good at and not something you wake up and excel at," he said.
"I'm attracted to photos that are emotionally moving, because it doesn't matter if I'm the best painter in the world, if the subject matter doesn't connect with the people looking at it, they wont be attracted to it.
"That's why I love painting so much and the satisfaction of being able to create something that people love."
In 2023, Mr Coombe will launch an exhibition of oil paintings depicting the Cobb and Co Era in Queensland at the Stockman's Hall of Fame at Longreach.
"I've just always been fascinated by the Cobb and Co coach era," he said.
"Anyone who loves horses, love the Cobb and Co, because it's just something that was so unique and impressive to see."
Mr Coombe will feature 20 original artworks in the exhibition, including some with the iconic horse carriages, at the exhibition.
It will start from May 6 and run right through until July 31 next year.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
