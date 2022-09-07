Stock & Land
Home/Rural Life

Mark Coombe Outback Art to launch Cobb & Co exhibition at Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame in 2023

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
September 7 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outback artist Mark Coombe with his latest original painting, Peaceful Grazing, inside his art studio in Rockhampton.

Mark Coombe's love of the outback started when he was very young, but his passion for oil painting began only in his later years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.