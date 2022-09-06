BUYERS who were packed in the wool shed at the property of Weeran Angus, Byaduk, witnessed a well-sold offering of Angus bulls at the stud's 16th annual spring bull sale on Tuesday.
The top priced bull at the sale was Lot 4, Weeran Ramsay VHWR292, which sold for $28,000 to Lachie McKenzie, Tarranlea bought in a partnership with two clients of his feeds supplies business McKenzie Ag Solutions, who are Harrold Pastoral Company, Penola and Merrin Ag, Caramut.
He said the three studs would use the bull as a partnership and provide "a lot of value for each of our operations".
"We have our own Angus herd on our farm just west of Hamilton, and we have another place near bridge Wando Bridge," he said.
"We'll collect [semen] from him, we'll AI about 100 heifers, and then back up with him after that.
"He'll be used here for our early spring calving, and then he'll go to Merrin Ag for a late spring carving and be a good candidate in an AI program there,
"And then, he'll go back up to Harrold Pastoral for Autumn for thier program."
It was the second year Mr McKenzie bought the top-priced bull at Weeran Angus' 2021 spring sale, buying a Wattle Top Franklin son, Weeran Quadruplet Q196.
He said that bull was "outstanding" over the previous year and "was one of the reasons why we decided to come back" to Weeran.
Weeran Ramsay VHWR292 recorded a birth weight of +5.1, and growth figures of +64 for 200-day weight, +104 for 400-day weight, and +131 for 600-day weight.
He recorded an eye muscle area of +6.4 and a rump fat of -1.2.
He was also a heavy son of Baldridge Beast Mode B074, who was heavily muscled with extreme indexing, all in the top six per cent for the breed, and came out of Coolana Eldorene Erica K178.
"We're keen on the Beast Mode sons and very happy with the few of them that we have.
I think if we keep using them for about a year or two, we'll bring a bit more consistency back into our heifers because they were closely related over the same couple of cohorts," he said.
Weeran Angus stud principal Alec Moore said he was please that buyers were receptive to his stud "pushing the envelope" with genetics at every sale he runs.
"We try to keep upping those numbers of cattle and making sure that people recognise that we're in elite genetics, but are also offering affordable cattle," he said.
"There's a lot of competition in the Angus bull breeding world, and we want to make sure that people don't think that we're either too expensive or that we're not good enough, and I think we're covering all bases.
"Those that want the elite bulls are prepared to pay over $20,000 for them, but there's no reason why people with large herds running them in tough country can come along and buy multiple bulls for under $10,000.
Posie Mann, Alchorne Farms, Hawkesdale bought multiple lots, including Lot 15, Weeran Ronaldo VHWR374, for $20,000, plus four other lots ranging from $8000 to $14,000.
A regular local buyer at Weeran, Ms Mann said she kept coming back as the cattle offered continued to be high quality.
"We are also very well looked after as one of the purchasers here being a local client, and the results I've had in previous years is great," she said.
"Our season over where we were mild in the early winter, but since then we have had a fair bit of rain, and we're starting to get a bit of a run-off now, but it's looking good for spring."
Kerr & Co stock agent Brady Hicks said the quality of bulls at the sale were the best lineup he's seen at Weeran Angus.
"There were extra numbers here today that you'd normally see at a spring sale, and the consistency was excellent from start to finish, which proved in the result," Mr Hicks said.
Most buyers of lots were physically present at the sale, with a handful of cattle going to online buyers based in Gippsland and Hamilton.
"On the back end of COVID, a lot more people are willing to personally come to the sale and see bulls in person."
Other multiple buyers included Tooma Station, Corryong, whose top price from their five lots purchased was $22,000 and Murndal Pastoral, Tahara, who also purchased five lots, with their top price paid to be $16,000.
