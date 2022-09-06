Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas took a swipe at Warrnambool City Council rules after his plan to ask a public question about the saleyards was foiled because of paperwork.
When Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider said there were no public questions at Monday's meeting, Cr Doukas asked why there was no response to one he had submitted.
Mr Schneider said because his letter wasn't submitted with the form, and didn't refer to any item on the agenda, he didn't class it as a question for the council meeting.
He said he had emailed his response to Mr Doukas earlier that day.
"So much for democracy," Cr Doukas said in response.
Cr Doukas later said "none one told me" there was a form, required when submitting a handwritten letter.
He said the rules at Moyne Shire were "much, much better".
Cr Doukas said he had wanted ask if any councillors had a conflict of interest in the saleyards because it was going to be a heated topic.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
