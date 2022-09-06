Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Moyne councillor's attempt to ask saleyards question foiled by paperwork

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
September 6 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Jim Doukas' plan to ask a question about the saleyards at the Warrnambool council meeting on Monday was foiled because he failed to fill out a form. Picture by Anthony Brady

Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas took a swipe at Warrnambool City Council rules after his plan to ask a public question about the saleyards was foiled because of paperwork.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.