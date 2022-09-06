Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Market may flatten before challenge of higher volumes in spring

By Alister Carr, Kareewool
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are big variations in wool values based on quality, with high specification lots continuing to be most supported. If it's outside specification, it is heavily discounted.

COMMENT

Our Australian wool market continues to deteriorate based on weakening demand from all major export markets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.