Our Australian wool market continues to deteriorate based on weakening demand from all major export markets.
Global economies are struggling under inflationary pressure and direction.
This is leading consumers to tighten up on their personal spending habits.
This early warning sign may unfortunately lead to lower wool prices trending forward this season.
We can report huge variations in wool values based on quality, with high specification lots continuing to be most supported.
If wool is outside specification, it is heavily discounted and this is often seeing fleece lines selling at clean prices to the equivalent value of only pieces prices.
Above average rainfall in many parts is causing a significant increase in livestock-related health issues, such as fleece rot, worm burdens and hoof issues.
This, in turn, is delivering an increase in water stain, yellow, tender, high mid-break, dermo and cotted wool categories.
Wool cut per head is down. But this is offset by higher yields and cleaner wool.
We are also seeing an increasing trend in the volume of vegetable matter this season and, as grasses dry and mature into late spring, this trend will continue.
Any lots of wool falling outside of trade parameters suffer big price discounts and often receive only a single bid from a hesitant top-making buyer.
Therefore, quality and preparation standards remain critical to achieve premium prices in the current market situation.
A wet start to September and we are all in search of increased sun, warmth and daylight so that our pasture and crop programs can flourish into the spring.
Confidence is slowly returning into our mutton and lamb markets as the highly-publicised Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) issue remains at bay and offshore.
It is challenging times for our agricultural sector, with most primary commodity prices softening from 2021 heights, but input costs increasing sharply.
As a sheep breeder and woolgrower, we enjoy a low-cost input production system which thrives during average rainfall seasons.
Woolgrowers are resilient and well adverse to surviving during difficult trading and drought conditions.
So, we are well educated to confront the global challenges that lay ahead.
Recent years have been profitable, with high wool and meat prices.
But we must now focus on margin protection using our modern management and production systems.
With excellent rainfall we are in an enviable position that allows us to rotate livestock from paddock to paddock knowing that the grasses are supporting our breeding systems and look likely to do so deep into the new season.
We are truly lucky to have the freedom of our farms and the natural existence and lifestyle that we enjoy.
It is hard to believe that war continues to be fought in Ukraine and is often being done so in farming regions.
Early 2022 Merino and terminal stud ram sales are reporting firm prices compared to last season, with plenty of widespread demand from all wool and sheep growing regions.
Clearance rates are, however, irregular and generally lower compared to last season - with some reluctance from buyers to top-up or replace rams.
Young ewe prices are trading well back compared to last year's record-breaking levels, which gives buyers a great opportunity to enter the market or top-up their livestock systems.
As breeders, we must hold our nerve and adapt to these new price dynamics.
The wet start to spring is causing early delays and challenges in the wool harvest and shearing program.
It is a hectic time among the workers in our wool industry.
So, we need to be patient and be ready for our turn.
We need to make certain we are all well prepared and look after all of our workers, as labour continues to be a challenge in our sector.
With lower wool volumes due to wet weather, we may see the wool market flatten out before it confronts its true test in the heavy supply months of October and November.
KareeWool has a series of trade tips for growers, including:
