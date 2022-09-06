Stock & Land
Peak grains body calls for workforce action

By Barry Large, Grain Producers Australia Chair
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:49am, first published 4:30am
Barry Large, Grain Producers Australia chair, says the group took their workforce concerns to the Jobs and Skills Summit held in Canberra last week.

COMMENT

Overcoming workforce shortages remains an ongoing concern for Grain Producers Australia (GPA) and our members to deliver lasting, sustainable solutions - not just to get through another huge harvest.

