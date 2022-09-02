Colac cattle prices held firm at the south-west Victorian store market on Friday where local graziers and feedlotters were out in force on the second day of spring.
Agents yarded about 650 cattle for the monthly sale, two months after the last sale at the Colac Regional Saleyards after agents opted to forgo the August market.
Stewart Dove Livestock director/auctioneer Shelby Howard said the cattle sold were mostly light in weight.
"Feedlot cattle were firm with a contingent of buyers chasing those cattle, while local buyers tried to absorb some of the smaller cattle that were there," he said.
"Heavy cattle were firm, but most of the yarding was little backgrounding cattle from 230-280 kilograms.
"Black lines of steers sold to big demand and were in excess of $1900 at the top end."
Mount William Pastoral, Willaura, sold 18 Charolais steers, 327kg, for $1870 a head or 571 cents a kilogram, and 10 steers, 303kg, for $1840 or 607c/kg.
Both pens were bought by Mr Howard for a bullock fattener at Colac.
Manimtveld Family Trust, Carlisle River, sold six Charolais steers, 315kg, for $1840 or 584c/kg, and nine steers, 261kg, for $1580 or 605c/kg.
The same vendor also sold five Angus steers for $1740.
Meanwhile, R & A Spence sold seven Speckle Park steers, 304kg, for $1770 or 582c/kg.
B & G Hand sold steers, 16-18 months, 361kg, for $2160 or 598c/kg.
SM & HI Wilsher, Moriac, sold six Angus steers, 324kg, for $1990 or 614c/kg.
HF Richardson livestock agent Jesse Brown said the sale was firm considering some of the secondary condition-type cattle on offer.
"We didn't have the lines of really neat or pretty cattle or those star lines, but we did have a lot of smaller jobs and that's a result due to the winter," he said.
"We saw a lot of local support throughout south-west Victoria, while a few cattle were bought by some feedlotters and some northern restockers.
"The sale was probably a fraction better than the last sale we had back in July, given we missed the August sale."
Cows and calf units peaked at $3150, while the general run of cows and calves made $2200-$2800.
"We saw quite a lot of the cattle making anywhere from 500-600c/kg and even more in places," Mr Brown said.
Meanwhile, Charles Stewart director Jamie McConachy said the sale was "powerful" given the quality of the yarding.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
