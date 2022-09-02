A repeat buyer from Bridgewater has paid top price at this year's Kerrilyn Merino and Poll Merino stud sale, Dunluce.
Geoff Collins, who has been buying from Kerrilyn for "four or five years" said the ram had nice soft wool with a good length.
Advertisement
"We will use him to breed our own sheep, to save a bit of money,"
"We've always been on Norm's rams - we paid a bit more than we thought we would have to but that's part of the deal."
Mr Collins said he usually bought two rams, each year, paying around $2000 a head for them.
"We only bought half as many this year, so we could afford to pay twice as much," he said.
"You might as well pay a little bit extra to get that really good quality - he has beautiful soft wool on him, so he should be good."
Read more: Kerrilyn Merino rams to $3000
The May 2021-drop Poll ram is an AI son of White River 546.
He weighed 107 kilograms, had a fat measurement of six millimetres and eye muscle depth of 40mm.
HIs micron measurement was 20.7 and he had a standard deviation of 3.3 per cent, a co-efficient of variation of 15.9pc and a comfort factor of 99.5pc.
Kerrilyn co-principal Norm Weir said the regular clients appeared to be fussy in what they bought.
"The sheep would have presented better with a bit of sun, after the cold, wet winter," Mr Weir said.
"They wanted a bit of bloom, but I think they came up alright.
The top-priced ram was the second largest in the sale and was a "stand-out" for looks and staple length, he said.
"Being a Poll seems to attract more money," he said.
"But I still like the Horns and it's interesting we still have our regular Horned customers."
He said the stud may have to look at Australian Sheep Breeding Values, as rams with those figures seemed to be more sought after.
"But we don't want to go to the plainer type of sheep," he said.
Advertisement
The auction was run as a Helmsman sale by Elders.
Elders livestock agent Adam Millard said most of the rams went to local clients.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.