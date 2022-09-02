Stock & Land
Central Victorian Merino and Poll Merino stud sells to $3700

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 2 2022 - 4:38am, first published 1:41am
Kerrilyn co-principal Norm Weir, with the purchaser of the top-priced ram Geoff Collins and Elders Bendigo livestock agent Adam Millard. Picture by Andrew Miller.

*33 of 50 rams sold to $3700, av $1395

A repeat buyer from Bridgewater has paid top price at this year's Kerrilyn Merino and Poll Merino stud sale, Dunluce.

