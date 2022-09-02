Cattle prices rebounded by as much as $200-$300 at Bairnsdale on Friday in a market which featured several drafts of vendor-bred cattle.
Agents yarded close to 1400 for the fortnightly store sale at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies said he was "extremely pleased" with some of the results.
"In some circumstances, it could have been $200-$300 dearer on a lot of types of cattle," he said.
"Big feeder cattle returned back to 500-550 cents a kilogram, the big runs of steers were 600-650c/kg and light cattle in quality lines were 650-730c/kg.
"There was limited feedlot cattle but most of the yarding would be described as weaners."
M & M Treasure sold five Hereford steers, 737kg, for $3460 a head or 469c/kg, and six steers, 649kg, for $3895 or 600c/kg.
The Alexander family, Walpa, sold 151 Angus steers including 20 steers, 430kg, for $2550 or 593c/kg, 18 steers, 404kg, for $2500 or 618c/kg, 20 steers, 391kg, for $2500 or 639c/kg, and 20 steers, 383kg, for $2430 or 634c/kg.
Bindi Station sold 150 cattle, 10 months, including 26 steers, 266kg, for $2070 or 778c/kg, 21 steers, 244kg, for $2000 or 819c/kg, and 26 steers, 216kg, for $1900 or 879c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 14 heifers for $1600, and 19 heifers for $1400.
K & K Skews sold 98 Angus and Black Baldy steers including 24 steers, 325kg, for $2330 or 716c/kg, 28 steers, 294kg, for $2260 or 768c/kg, and 27 steers, 293kg, for $2250 or 767c/kg.
The same vendor also sold a pen of 19 steers, 257kg, for $2220 or 863c/kg.
D & S Faithfull sold about 75 Angus steers including 24 steers, 365kg, for $2440 or 668c/kg, 24 steers, 346kg, for $2360 or 682c/kg, and 20 steers, 318kg, for $2320 or 729c/kg.
G Dimarco sold 80 mixed-sex cattle including 21 steers, 359kg, for $2390 or 665c/kg, and 18 steers, 322kg, for $2290 or 711c/kg as well as 15 Angus heifers, 331kg, for $2050 or 619c/kg
Account Macclesfield sold 90 steers including 25 Angus steers, 344kg, for $2340 or 680c/kg, 24 steers, 332kg, for $2290 or 689c/kg, and 23 steers, 303kg, for $2290 or 755c/kg.
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock Colin Jones said the market was strong.
"We had buyers from Wodonga, South Gippsland and locally, plus volume buyer Anthony Hullick who was buying both heavier cattle and the top end of the yearlings," Mr Jones said.
There was plenty of confidence there but everyone was talking about how wet it was.
"Some of the locals are saying cattle are starting to bog up the paddock and there were a handful of cattle that couldn't come to the sale because it was so wet."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
