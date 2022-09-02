NLIS tag requirements for all interstate sheep, cattle and goats attending ag shows

Interstate sheep, cattle and goats attending agricultural shows in Victoria must now be tagged with a National Livestock Identification System electronic identification tag.
The new rule - which came into effect in January this year - is part of an effort to boost traceability at upcoming shows, including the Melbourne Royal Show which kicks off later this month and is expected to host plenty of interstate entries.
Previously, only Victorian entries needed eIDs, given Victoria is the only state to have mandated eIDs on sheep and goats.
Agriculture Victoria livestock traceability program manager Jordan Hoban said livestock now needed the tag no matter where they came from.
"Sheep, goats and cattle dispatched to a show in Victoria from interstate must be identified with an electronic NLIS tag," she said.
"Pigs under 25 kilograms must be identified with an NLIS pig tag, or if there are over 25kg, they have a pig tattoo."
Ms Hoban was speaking at an Agriculture Victoria webinar on Wednesday which focused on traceability requirements for agricultural shows.
She had already been working with many shows near the Victoria/NSW border and found most were aware of the requirements.
"But it is something that [shows] need to let interstate producers know about before they attend your show or event," she said.
She said those entering livestock in competitions were usually aware of scanning requirements, but it was also important that all animals that entered the grounds for other reasons were checked too.
"[Show organisers] also need to remember to check those little piglets in the petting zoo, or the pet goat a member of the public has brought along for the pet competition, or even the entertainment organiser who's brought in piglets for the pig races," she said.
"Other events like... sheepdog trials or cattle and campdrafting competitions all need to [have all animals] correctly identified as well."
She recommended that all events ensured they had a property identification code (PIC) and that organisers scanned animals rather than read the outside of a tag on the animal when entering it into the NLIS database.
"If you get one letter or number wrong on that NLIS ID when you are typing it into the database, you are actually going to be transferring a different animal," she said.
"That animal may not have been present at the show, or it may not be on the producer's PIC anymore, or it may have been sold, and you may cause a few issues in terms of traceability."
She also recommended that show societies have orange post-breeder tags on hand just in case any animals come to a show untagged.
Ten goat breeds, including Miniature Goats, Saanen, British Alpine and Toggenburg, do not require NLIS tags and are exempt.
This is due to ears being too small or the tags possibly giving a risk of infection, but owners will still need to provide traceability information.
Pigs, who are also generally not scanned, are also required to have information sent through.
This change to the Victorian NLIS (Sheep & Goat) standards was proposed and discussed in 2021 with the Sheep & Goat Implementation Action Committee and the standards completed, approved and released in early 2022.
A sighted transfer needs to be completed to Agriculture Victoria within two days of livestock arriving at the show.
"Victoria is the only jurisdiction to have a mandatory electronic NLIS for all sheep and goats," an Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said.
"All cattle, sheep and goats attending agricultural shows in Victoria (except for exempt goat breeds) must have electronic NLIS ear-tags scanned."
"The implementation of mandatory electronic NLIS was not in response to the detection of foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia and positions Victoria well in the event that a livestock biosecurity response is required."
If a national standstill is called due to a foot and mouth disease incursion, agricultural shows will not be able to move any animals from the showgrounds they are in for at least 72 hours.
People would be able to leave the showgrounds, however.
