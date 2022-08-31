Agriculture Victoria is piloting its Crop Disease Guides as AgVic eBook to help improve their accessibility to growers and agronomists.
Agriculture Victoria Grains Pathology Services Project Officer Luise Fanning, said the annual guides, produced with support from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), detail how resistant or susceptible new and commonly grown cereal and pulse varieties are to a range of crop diseases.
"Launching the guides as an eBook will improve their accessibility, making it easier for growers and agronomists to keep up to date with the latest information," Ms Fanning said.
"This will ensure the grains industry has access to high-quality information that is available offline.
"By using Apple Books as a platform, we can push out updates directly to users, reducing the chance that they will be using out-of-date ratings."
Ms Fanning said this was particularly important for grain growers and their advisors who may operate in areas with limited internet connectivity.
"Disease resistance ratings can change over time, so this information needs to be consistently reviewed and updated and this new platform allows us to make those updates quicker," Ms Fanning said.
The guides will be available as an eBook to download from the Agriculture Victoria website.
"By downloading the eBook to a tablet, agronomists and farmers can carry multiple technical resources on the same device that they use for information in the paddock," she said.
Each year two guides are published, one for cereals and one for pulses.
"The guides are a valued resource for our Victorian growers and we are pleased to be making them more user-friendly to help growers manage disease risk, reduce yield losses and improve their profitability," she said.
The 2022 Agriculture Victoria Disease Guides are available to download by searching for 'Victorian cereal disease guide' or 'Victorian pulse disease guide'.
Android users can download a copy of the eBook from the Agriculture Victoria website at https://go.vic.gov.au/ihRoNc.
