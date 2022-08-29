A stud in western Victoria has commended his grand champion Border Leicester ram as one of the best standout sheep in his stud from the day he was born.
Glenlee Park stud principal Will Schilling, Dimboola, won the Border Leicester grand champion sash at the 2022 National Border Leicester Show and said it was great to be a big winner at a national show.
"Yeah, he's big upstanding sort of a bloke," he said.
"With a beautiful big head, he carries himself pretty well and probably been a standout ever since he was born.
"It's finally good to win something big with him,"
The first-ever national show for the breed ran alongside the Elite White Suffolk and Suffolk Show at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
Mr Schilling said it gave an excellent opportunity for those with Border Leicester studs in other Australian states to show and sell rams.
"A lot of us, including me, have got on-property sales, but there's still a lot of breeders that look for somewhere to sell a stud ram," he said.
"We've always had the Horsham show and sale, and there are a few older members in the Border Leicester Society that set that up, and they've done a wonderful job over 25 years to get it going.
"It just came apparent that we weren't getting a hell of a lot of support from outside states because it was just too far away.
"So we thought we'd start it up here in Bendigo for this year, give it a shot, and see how it goes."
Mr Schilling will also be showing at the Royal Adelaide Show next week and will "get a bit back to normality after that".
Judge Murray Brown, Glamis, Bedgerabong NSW, commended winning ram as being very well structured.
"The champion ram stood out for me in his class of the after-August drop of shorn ram and had tremendous outlook," he said.
"He had a clean sire head, parades himself well and has structural characteristics to carry that with a lot of meat."
The reserve champion ram was awarded to the Geraldine stud, Clydebank.
Retallack stud principal Jamie Buerckner, Ariah Park, NSW, took out the grand champion ewe sash in the ewe competition.
He said it was exciting to win the inaugural champion ewe and that his stud puts in a lot of hard work to enhance various breeding qualities.
"We really focus on wool quality, length of body, muscle and our sheep's correctness," he said.
"We've previously come to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show, but with this being the first time there has been a National Border Leicester Show which was part of the Elite Suffolk and White Suffolk show.
"I think it was an excellent opportunity to showcase the breed."
Of the ewes, Mr Brown said the grand champion Border Leicester ewe really stood out to the eye and "came into the ring with presence".
He also it was a credit to everyone who had supported the Border Leicester event with the Royal Adelaide Show coming up and the approaching lambing season.
Talkook, Crookwell, NSW took out the reserve champion ewe at the competition, while Glenlee Park also won the most successful exhibitor of the day.
