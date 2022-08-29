Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

First National Border Leicester Show award sashes to Retallack and Glenlee Park

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 29 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Schilling, Glenlee Park, Dimboola with his grand champion Border Leicester ram and Jamie Buerckner, Retallack, Ariah Park NSW with his grand champion Border Leicester ewe, along with judge Murray Brown, Glamis, Bedgerabong NSW. Picture by Philippe Perez

A stud in western Victoria has commended his grand champion Border Leicester ram as one of the best standout sheep in his stud from the day he was born.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.