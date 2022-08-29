A POLL Dorset stud based in the NSW Riverina and a stud 40 kilometres south-east of Tamworth have shared a top price for a Poll Dorset Ram at the 2022 Australasian Dorset Championship Ram Sale this past Sunday.
Abelene Park, Woolomin, sold their ram, Lot 2A 164-21, for $14,000, while Valley Vista, Coolac, sold their ram Lot 40, A 210079, for the same price.
Both studs had a great day at the Australasian Dorset Championship the day before the sale.
Abelene Park had won the grand champion junior Poll Dorset ram prize on Saturday's competition day, while Valley Vista's ram had previously won Australian Sheep & Wool Show's senior champion ram, among many other show prizes.
Abelene Park's Marshall Douglas said their top-priced lamb was a last-minute addition to the sale after taking out their sash.
"We were grateful to the committee for letting us include the ram as an addition in Lot 2A and had great interest from other studs as soon as we put him in the competition," he said.
"It was a 12 month old ram still with milk teeth and is well grown, and we were even considering keeping him, but after doing so well in the competition, buyers were keen and asking us questions about him."
A stud partnership of Glenore, Carisbrook and Sunnybanks, Penguin, Tasmania, bought the ram.
Valley Vista stud principal Andrew Scott said getting an equal top price was an outstanding achievement.
"We are very pleased with this ram and had stood up well way back at the Gundagai show in February and then kept and showed him in the wool all the way through until he won the senior champion a few weeks ago here at Bendigo Australian Sheep & Wool Show," he said.
"We shorn him the night before and got numerous comments on how well he came out of here.
"It's very pleasing to have a sheep come out of the wool and have all the right things in terms of muscle and carcase shape in the right spots."
Valley Vista's ram had a BWT of 0.34kg, a PWT of 17.09kg and a PEMD of 1.85mm.
Buyer Alan Ireland, Bygo, Tullibigeal, NSW, said he purchased the ram for its muscle and will stay in the stud flock for the time being.
"He's full of muscle and had a real good backend which made for a good, even well balanced sheep," he said.
Elders stud stock auctioneer Ryan Bajada said the Poll Dorset sale was a consistent catalogue, even though several lots had passed in.
"It was great to see champions of the show being sold, and there was a high calibre of brands in that sale,
"But when you get into the commercial end of the catalogue there was plenty of carcase among a lot of them too, with a lot of relevance to the industry."
The sale did not see many vendors purchasing multiple lots, which Mr Bajada credited to buyers being particular to their specific breeding programs.
