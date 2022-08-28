Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Leongatha store market quoted higher, as spring approaches

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated August 29 2022 - 2:32am, first published August 28 2022 - 10:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Brian McCormack said the market had started to kick as spring approached. Picture by Andrew Miller.

Local producers were more active at Friday's Leongatha's fortnightly store sale, with agents saying spring weather was driving active bidding from restockers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.