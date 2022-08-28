Local producers were more active at Friday's Leongatha's fortnightly store sale, with agents saying spring weather was driving active bidding from restockers.
Agents yarded about 1700 head of cattle.
Elders Leongatha and Korumburra branch manager Rohan McRae said the area was through the worst of the winter, although it was still very wet.
"It looks like spring will set up pretty well - there was certainly more local demand there than has been in the previous couple of sales," Mr McRae said.
"Lighter steers were around 650-750 cents a kilogram, that was for a good, well-bred Angus calf of 300-400kg," Mr McRae said.
"Once you got into the heavier end we were quoting the market at more or less firm, at 500-510c/kg.
"Our stand out for the day was our better end weaners, which kicked on the day."
He quoted lighter cattle at around 20c/kg dearer.
"The previous few sales we had were still a little bit affected by that foot and mouth uncertainty - with the combination of wet weather, that had those markets back a little bit.
"The locals were more active, they are certainly out and about bidding, and that lifted those 'weanery' cattle, for sure."
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Brian McCormack said the market had started to kick.
"We are starting to get the better runs of cattle, as well," Mr McCormack said.
"They are spring-drop calves, not the back end of the autumn drop," Mr McCormack said.
Older, bigger steers had been brought forward due to the wet conditions.
"The bullock job is ticking along alright, the feeder blokes were looking for them, so that kept that job going as well.
"I thought the market was five-10 cents a kilogram dearer, across the board."
The main feedlots, apart from Teys, Charlton, were active.
Phelan & Henderson auctioneer Simon Henderson said heavier steers were firm, with fewer feedlots operating.
"There were a few extra orders for heavier, grass fed cattle, which we haven't seen for some time," Mr Henderson said.
"They were outbidding feedlotters on the better-bred steers, showing signs of spring being imminent."
There was a NSW buyer at the market seeking better-bred, heavier heifers, he said.
"Some locals may have still been a little bit reluctant to buy, just yet, after the enormous amount of rain we've had in the past two-three weeks," he said.
'"It ranges from 140-180 millimetres.
"The other turning point in the market was when the Bureau of Meteorology announced another La Nina weather event, which coincided with the FMD confidence that the authorities could handle it - they can control it and keep it out."
J and V Alicata sold 12 Angus steers, 635kg, for $3220 or 507c/kg.
EG and TF Baillie sold 12 steers, 649kg, for $3220 or 505c/kg.
They also sold a pen of 14, 622kg, for $3160 or 508c/kg.
B Stewart sold 15 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 516kg, for $2940 or 569c/kg.
Homebush Livestock sold 12 Hereford steer, 525kg, for $2800 or 533c/kg.
They also sold a pen of 13 steers, 497kg, for $2700 or 543c/kg.
Homebush Livestock's pen of eight Angus-cross steers, 553kg, sold for $2520 or 455c/kg.
J B Drewitt sold 12 Angus steers, 353kg, for $2320 or 657c/kg.
R and L Whittaker sold 11 Angus-cross steers, 287kg, for $2080 or 724c/kg; Whittaker also sold six Angus-cross steers, 235kg, for $1900 or 808c/kg.
J and K Macauley sold 19 Hereford steers, 291kg, for $1860 or 639c/kg.
They sold 17 steers, 256kg, for $1780 or 645c/kg.
Hazel Dell Pastoral sold nine Angus-cross/Simmental-cross steers, 294kg, for $1920 or 653c/kg.
Their six Murray Grey/Murray Grey-cross steers, 357kg, sold for $2280 or 639c/kg.
A Orchard sold four Leawood-blood steers, 284kg, for $2020 or 711c/kg.
Their seconds, 10 steers, 353kg, sold for $2300 or 652c/kg.
MG Harrison sold 15 Angus/Angus-cross steers, 399kg, for $2200 or 551c/kg.
Berry's Creek, Inverloch, sold 11 Hicks-blood Red Angus steers, 355kg, for $2360 or 665c/kg.
Vening Agriculture, Hedley, sold 15 Angus-cross steers, by Smiths bulls, 502kg, for $2400 or 478c/kg.
Richard Telling, Woodside, sold 21 Innesdale and Pinora-blood Angus steers, 449kg, for $2500 or 556c/kg.
S Harrison, Giffard West, sold 25 Angus steers, 321kg, for $2140 or 666c/kg.
Katelea Pastoral, Glen Alvie, sold 20 Rennylea and Banquet-blood steers, ex western district bred cows, 284kg, for $2070 or 728c/kg.
Ron and Jan Gordon, Foster, sold six Yea-district bred steers, 607kg, for $3120 or 514c/kg.
Anderstone, Kilcunda, sold 16 east Gippsland-bred Black Baldy steers, 542kg, for $2940 or 542c/kg.
Gail Hoekstra sold 21 Battersby-blood Angus and Angus-cross steers, 359kg, for $2420 or 674c/kg and a second pen of 22, 306kg, for $2320 or 758c/kg.
Hoekstra's 10 Angus and Angus-cross heifers, 331kg, sold for $1850 or 559c/kg.
Another pen of 17 Angus heifers, 297kg, sold for $1760 or 593c/kg.
Orchard sold nine Angus heifers, 301kg, for $1700 or 565c/kg.
Hazel Dell had sold six Murray Grey and Murray Grey-cross heifers for $1320.
Berry's Creek sold 12 Red Angus heifers, 307kg, for $1720 or 560c/kg.
Tulla Holdings sold 12 Angus-cross heifers, 383kg, for $2120 or 553c/kg.
Hitchings sold 10 Black Baldy heifers, pregnancy-tested-in-calf, unweighed, for $2400.
C Farr sold eight Angus heifers, 403kg, for $2120 or 516c/kg.
JB Drewitt sold five cross-bred heifers, 375kg, for $2000 or 533c/kg.
E and K Dowling sold five Angus heifers, 281kg, for $1600 or 569c/kg.
B and M Walpole sold 11 Hereford and Hereford-cross heifers for $1420.
G & J Turner sold one by one Charolais cow and calf for $3000.
JD and EA Keogh sold 12 Angus-cross heifers, PTIC for $2960.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
