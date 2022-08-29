Snow falls were recorded across the Victorian alps last week, one week out from spring.
High country graziers Noeleen and Alan Smith, Innisfail, Cobungra, said it was the first time in several years they had recorded such a large dumping of snow.
Their daughter, Belinda Smith, captured a photo of their Merino flock last Wednesday.
"Down around the house we didn't get any snow, but up on the hills we had a good four to six inches in places and up to 23 millimetres of rain in 24 hours," Mrs Smith said.
"We had a light covering of snow last year but it has been several years since we've had snow like that.
"The frosts have been very severe this year and that's caused our feed to disappear."
Mrs Smith said on two occasions temperatures had fallen to -11 degrees this winter, including during lamb marking, which presented an array of challenges for the family.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
