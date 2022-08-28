Stock & Land
Rangeview grabs top price at Bendigo Elite White Suffolk & Suffolk Sale and Border Leicester National Sale

Updated August 29 2022 - 3:47am, first published August 28 2022 - 1:08pm
Buyer Kylie Wake, Wakeleigh, Cavendish and vendor Wil Milroy, Rangeview with the top price at the Bendigo Elite White Suffolk & Suffolk Sale and Border Leicester National Sale, Lot 1A, 21W004.

* 31 out of 47 White Suffolk rams sold to $22,000, av $5161

* 6 out of 10 Suffolk rams sold to $6000, av, $3417

* 12 out of 13 Border Leicester rams sold to $16,000, av $5833

* Total clearance of 5 White Suffolk ewes sold to $3000, av $2400

* Total clearance of 6 Suffolk ewes sold to $3000, av. $1883

* Total clearance of 3 Border Leicester ewes sold to $6500, av. $4500

A TASMANIAN stud had the perfect weekend at the Bendigo Elite White Suffolk & Suffolk Show, taking out the supreme breed award and gaining a top price at the show's coinciding sale with the award-winning ram.

Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

