A TASMANIAN stud had the perfect weekend at the Bendigo Elite White Suffolk & Suffolk Show, taking out the supreme breed award and gaining a top price at the show's coinciding sale with the award-winning ram.
Rangeview, Pipers River, Tasmania kicked off the sale on Sunday in style, with the first White Suffolk ram offered - Lot 1A, 21W004 - fetching $22,000, selling to Wakeleigh, Cavendish.
The top-selling ram had a great morning, taking out the supreme exhibit at the Elite Suffolk and White Suffolk show, which took place before the sale.
Stud principal Will Milroy said the sale was the cherry on top of a great weekend.
"I'm very humbled to take out the top prize today, and after a great day with the show portion, I'm on cloud nine," he said.
"The ram is going to a great home and I look forward to seeing its genetics in the Wakeleigh stud for years to come."
The ram had a birth weight of 0.47 kilograms, a post-weaning weight of 17.09kg and a post-weaning eye muscle depth of 2.90 millimetres.
The sale included 150 straws of semen, and Rangeview also retained straws of semen for in-flock use.
Mr Milroy said the sale was a good sign for his stud's first ever on-property sale in January.
Wakeleigh stud principal Kylie Wake said she liked the upstanding qualities of the ram and will do plenty for her stud's breeding program.
"He's got a terrific front and back end and his overall muscle carcase will mean he'll do a fair bit for us as well," she said.
"It took my eye right from the start."
The highly priced ram did not continue the trend, though, with several White Suffolk lots being passed in.
Elders stud stock auctioneer Ryan Bajada said it was "a little hard to get rams started", but vendors did offer good quality in several lots.
"When you got to the top end of the catalogue, there certainly were a lot of guys getting into the bidding for those rams that were being really sought after," he said.
The sale offered Border Leicesters for the first time, which was notable for their top price for ewes.
Geraldine, Clydebank won out with the top of the breed, with Lot 92, 210007 sold for $6500, a record for the most paid for a Border Leicester ewe.
Stud principal Ian Baker said it was a lovely end for his sheep operation, with the ewe being one of the last of his flock on offer at the sale.
Mr Baker said that after over 50 years of operating, he had completed his dispersal and will focus on cattle at his Gippsland property.
"I feel excellent about the record," he said
"That ewe has a hell of a pedigree and is probably the best ewe I've really ever bred and has produced seven or eight real good top rams over the years, and produced the ewe that made a record at our on-property dispersal sale last year."
The sheep Mr Baker was offering at the multi-vendor sale at Bendigo was the "last if them, and was it for us," with his property now focusing on running cattle.
The same stud also topped the Border Leicester rams, selling Lot 73, 210008 for $16,000, which was sold to Eaglehawk Pastoral Company, Glengarry North.
Eaglehawk also bought up the other two Border Leicester ewes on offer at the sale - Lot 93, 210009 for $3200 and Lot 94, 210001, for $3800, both from Geraldine stud.
The top-priced Suffolk ram was Warra-J's Lot 58, 211230, sold to M J Beard, Warrnambool, for $6000.
Meanwhile, Closeup, Finley, NSW, sold the top-priced Suffolk ewe, Lot 68A, 210050, for $3000 to Janine Arnold and Luke Barber, Elk River, Horsham.
Elk River was also buying up a number of Suffolk Ewes on the day, purchasing Deppeler's Lot 71, 210134 for $1600 and Hopea's Lot 72, 210233 TW for $2500.
