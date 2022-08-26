Feedlotters dominated the day at the SWVLX Warrnambool's August store sale this past Friday, with strong bidding competition in the gallery continuing a trend over the past few weeks of smaller yardings but huge demand.
Agents yarded just under 1000 cattle at the sale which was of mixed quality, with a larger than normal amount of Friesians on sale than normally seen.
But the story of the day was the attendance at the sale, which was the largest since the beginning oif the COVID-19 pandemic.
J & J Kelly stock agent Jack Kelly said a large amount of feedlotters turned at the sale, and they more or less dominated the bidding in the gallery, and the demand was a good sign for vendors as spring comes.
"You really couldn't ask for more buyers at today's sale, and I think the turn up of buyers is really healthy at the moment," he said.
"If there were buyers who really needed cattle at the moment, they were definitely here buying and not messing around."
Steers between 400 and 500kg topped out at 616c/kg, while steers between 300 to 400 kg headed up to 642c/kg, while heifers
At the beginning of the sale, Mr Kelly told a story to buyers in the gallery about his father telling him to watch nature and how that could foresee the upcoming season.
"Nature was something he always watched, and healthy green nature that is around at the moment is good right now for people around here who have been in tough times in past years," he said.
He said while quality at the store sale was mixed, there were many positives to take out of Friday's store sale.
"We have a lot of rain here in Warrnambool the last two week so it surely is wet enough, and some cattle here didn't look as good as about a month ago, but agents are really happy with what was sold today," he said.
"The price increases went through the whole yarding from all our steers, into our heifer section, our crossbred steers, our little cattle and right through to our cows and calves, which topped at $3800,"
"The Friesians here today were probably the only ones that didn't sell as well, as most of them are from dairy farmers and many of them are looking to get rid of them and begin relying on more grass, silage and hay that's locked up to sell for meat."
An example of that today was vendor Des Roche, Purnim, who sold a pen of 22 Angus/Black Baldy crossbreed Angus steers for the first time at Warrnambool.
Their pen, which had an average weight of 490kg, sold for 510c/kg or $2499.
"We were dairy farmers for the past 38 years, and we decided to relinquish that operation and we are very happy with the price we got for our first sale in this market," Mr Roche said.
"One of the reasons we wanted to get rid of this cattle was that we wanted to make a bit of hay, as while aren't big farmers, I think rearing more cattle up will set us up well for the season as it's been recently wet after a bit of a dry spell here."
"The countryside around here is definitely looking real good right now."
Pine View sold eight Angus Steers, 318Kg, for 642c/kg or $2041 and another pen of 16 Angus/Blck Baldy heifers, 292kg, for 564c/kg or $1646.
Riverview sold a pen of 12 Angus/Black Baldy steers, 448kg, for 536c/kg and $2401 and another pen of 10 Angus steers, 318kg, for 634c/kg or $2016.
Tanami sold a pen of nine Angus steers, 378kg, for 628c/kg or $2373 and another pen of 10 Angus heifers, 359kg, for 550c/kg or $1974.
Annieville sold 10 Charolais/Black Baldy steers, 408kg, for $616c/kg or $2513 and nine Angus heifers, 380kg, for 552c/kg or $2097.
Round Lake sold six Angus steers, 350kg, for 634c/kg or $2219.
Araluwyn sold four Simmental Cows with five Angus calves at foot for $3775.00.
