The outgoing president of the Australian Livestock Saleyards Association has urged operators to develop urgent funding plans to ensure the viability of saleyards into the future.
Stuart McLean, who stood down as president at ALSA on Thursday, said council and private-owned saleyards needed to "adapt with new technology" such as automation, to remain a profitable option for primary producers into the future.
It comes as stock agents and farmers were stunned this month by a Warrnambool City Council decision to put the handbrake on $5.66 million worth of upgrades to the Warrnambool saleyards, which insiders say could force the closure of the yards.
"The biggest challenge is to remain relevant in the eyes of the farmer and ensure that it's a viable and sensible way to sell stock," he said.
"There's a lot of people who believe stock should go down the virtual trail of selling.
"I think the saleyard sector is going to need to continually invest in the intellectual side of the business to make sure they stay up with technology."
Mr McLean was awarded a life membership to the association at its conference in Melbourne on Thursday night, recognising his 25-year service to the representative body.
More than 60 people attended the two-day conference to hear from industry experts on issues such as the biosecurity threat of foot and mouth disease, the state of play for red meat in Australia and future plans for the saleyard sector.
Mr McLean joined ALSA, then the Municipal Saleyards Association of Victoria, in 1997 and was elected as its president nine years ago.
The organisation later rebranded as the Livestock Saleyards Association of Victoria to include the first of Victoria's privatised saleyards, the Victorian Livestock Exchange, before it was again renamed ALSA six years ago to incorporate yards across Australia.
Mr McLean is the third person in the association to be awarded the prestigious life membership title.
The retired Wycheproof sheep and cattle farmer of 50 years ran up to 20,000 Merinos and first-cross lambs at the peak of his farming operation, alongside his wife, Nuccia, before the pair opted to retire in 2016.
He also served as a Buloke Shire councilor for 19 years, including two terms as mayor.
"I wanted to keep the association vibrant and relevant and was keen to make sure it did things to support the Victorian agricultural sector," Mr McLean said.
"My role was to run a very professional outfit that took into account the members' requirements and needs.
"We don't tell saleyards how to run their business or how to invest, we actually represent the group and help dissect the relevant information."
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when saleyards across the state temporarily halted livestock sales, Mr McLean said the association played a key role in relaying information between industry and government.
"We were the conduit between government and saleyards and I made sure that happened so people were safe and the industry didn't stop," he said.
"During my tenure, we've had the introduction of NLIS cattle and we had the introduction of NLIS sheep which is now known as sheep EID."
In 2017, he was recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to local government and the broader community, including the agriculture sector.
Mr McLean is the chair of the Victorian government's Sheep and Goat Implementation Advisory Committee and chairs the National Horse Traceability Working Group.
He is also the longest-serving board member for the North Central Catchment Management Authority where he served five terms over 15 years.
He has also been a member of the service organisation Lions for more than 40 years.
"We have bought a caravan and did a trip up to the Flinders Ranges so hopefully we'll have more time to get around and spend more time with children and grandchildren" he said.
Among guest speakers at the conference, former Victorian chief veterinary officer, Dr Tony Britt, spoke about his close association with Mr McLean, dedicating an ode which recognised his character and contribution to agriculture.
The ALSA dinner on Thursday night also heard from former federal independent MP Cathy McGowan, who spoke about the importance of saleyards and their link to tight-knit communities.
Newly-elected ALSA president Gerard Leach, Ouyen, said Mr McLean had been at the coalface of many issues saleyards and agriculture in general had faced in the last two decades.
"Stuart has been involved with saleyards for over a quarter of a century and in that time he's been very much a steady hand," Mr Leach said.
"He's been strong when he's needed to be and he's been gentle when it's been appropriate.
"He was very instrumental in leading the change in Victoria to electronic identification of sheep, and worked really well with Agriculture Victoria to see that occur so much so that Victoria is now leading Australia in that regard."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
