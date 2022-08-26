Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Stuart McLean given ALSA life membership as saleyard owners told to invest for the future

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated August 26 2022 - 4:08am, first published 3:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The outgoing president of the Australian Livestock Saleyards Association has urged operators to develop urgent funding plans to ensure the viability of saleyards into the future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.