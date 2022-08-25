Cattle prices eased across the board at Pakenham on Thursday during one of the most mixed-quality markets in the past 12 months, several agents said.
About 1000 cattle were yarded for the fortnightly store cattle sale where the absence of a handful of feedlotters, processors and major buyers caused prices to trend to cheaper rates.
Agents said the sale was cof seasonal conditions across much of Gippsland.
One feature line at the sale which drew significant attention among the buying fraternity was a consignment of 115 mixed-sex Angus calves offered by Baw Baw Angus, Icy Creek.
The draft of 11 and 12-month old calves were hotly contested by breeders and restockers and included 24 steers, 308 kilograms, which made $2090 a head or 678 cents a kilogram.
Fifteen steers, 294kg, made $2060 or 700c/kg, while 18 steers, 265kg, made $1980 or 747c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 14 heifers, 314kg, for $1900 or 605c/kg, 20 heifers, 290kg, for $1720 or 593c/kg and 24 heifers, 252kg, for $1510 or 592c/kg.
The first two pens of heifers were bought by Elders Pakenham agent Matt Wilson for a breeder at Yannathan.
Selling agent, Elders Pakenham livestock auctioneer Michael Robertson, said graziers underpinned the sale.
"The Baw Baw cattle were probably the most anticipated line throughout the sale, and the lack of quality throughout the rest of the market really boosted that anticipation too," he said.
"Restockers were pretty strong because we didn't have many heavy cattle here with weight.
"All of those Baw Baw Angus cattle went back out into the paddock to local farmers."
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches said many clients had opted to hold onto their cattle ahead of the first spring sale next month.
"We've held our better cattle over to September 8 so it was certainly a winter-like yarding and that dampened quality and enthusiasm," he said.
"There were two or three big feedlotters who weren't here and that had an impact on the lighter and mid-weight cattle that fit their requirements."
Mr Setches said agents from West and South Gippsland buying on behalf of restockers in those respective regions bought more than 50 per cent of the yarding.
"A lot of the cattle did stay local, despite how wet it is around Gippsland at the moment so we're really hoping for some sun and wind to dry things out," he said.
The sale started with L & E Visser, Archies Creek, who sold five steers, 547kg, for $2820 or 515c/kg, and 10 steers, 400kg, for $2360 or 590c/kg.
D & P Evenden, Hazelwood North, sold 12 steers, 483kg, for $2450 or 507c/kg.
BJ Cant, Churchill, sold nine steers, 414kg, for $2230 or 538c/kg.
AJC Services, Cora Lynn, sold nine steers, 547kg, for $2200 or 634c/kg, and 14 steers, 286kg, for $1910 or 667c/kg, plus 18 heifers, 303kg, for $1650 or 544c/kg.
R & P Wuchatsch, Bunyip North, sold 16 steers, 292kg, for $1990 or 681c/kg, and 16 eifers, 293kg, for $1650 or 563c/kg.
Kara Mia Pastoral, Longwarry North, sold eight Angus steers, 309kg, for $1910 or 618c/kg, and seven heifers, 287kg, for $1660.
C & A Marson, Tynong, sold 11 steers, 544kg, for $2840 or 522c/kg.
I & L Whitnall, Yan Yean, sold 10 Hereford steers, 509kg, for $2680 or 526c/kg.
D Hammond, Yallourn North, sold 12 steers, 247kg, for $1800 or 728c/kg, and 12 heifers, 220kg, for $1310 or 595c/kg.
Kareen, French Island, sold eight steers, 304kg, for $1980 or 651c/kg.
H Parth Nominees, Taggerty, sold 14 Hereford steers, 538kg, for $2850 or 529c/kg.
S Heath, Neerim South, sold 10 steers, 262kg, for $1860 or 709c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
