There's room for improvement on water compliance, says leading auditor-general and the IGWC

August 26 2022 - 3:00pm
WATER COMPLIANCE: The Inspector-General of Water Compliance (IGWC), Troy Grant has released his first review of compliance and enforcement practices among Basin states.

The first review of Murray Darling Basin states' water compliance and enforcement practices has called for a more consistent approach.

