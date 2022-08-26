The first review of Murray Darling Basin states' water compliance and enforcement practices has called for a more consistent approach.
The Inspector-General of Water Compliance (IGWC), Troy Grant has released his first review of compliance and enforcement practices among Basin states.
The IGWC report drew on advice from Victorian and Western Australian Auditor-General Des Pearson.
"If people were looking for major failures and breakdowns in systems, operations, practices or policy as the 'smoking gun' for the challenges facing the Murray Darling Basin then they might be a bit disappointed," Mr Grant said.
"That said, like most in-depth evidence-based investigative bodies of work, this review did find areas that could be further improved.
"If we want the communities of the Murray Darling Basin to trust that their most precious natural resource is being managed fairly and appropriately, then the Basin states need to have a more consistent approach to water management and compliance."
Mr Grant said it was important to get an independent evidence base on how states were approaching compliance.
Mr Pearson had helped identify some key areas for improvement, particularly in relation to consistency and transparency.
"There is still a tendency to highlight the jurisdictional differences and alleged confidentiality and privacy requirements which inhibit collaboration," he said.
"There is still a reluctance to consider alternative approaches - this review observed an attitude more of 'why it can't be done' rather than a more purposeful 'how can we make it work better'."
Mr Grant will now implement five key action items to address concerns raised in the initial findings of the Des Pearson Review.
This includes a quarterly regulatory leaders forum, which started in October 2021, to provide the opportunity to discuss current issues and share better practice.
"Other action items I'm committed to are to develop and establish improved Basin-wide public reporting on performance around water compliance, establish an IGWC metering standard to set guidance for minimum standards applying to metering across the Basin, as well as a review into unmeasured take which I plan to have completed in early 2023," Mr Grant said.
The final action item is to determine the harm associated with unauthorised take from Basin water resources that could be used consistently across the Basin for enforcement actions.
This is planned for completion at the end of 2024.
This report can be found on the IGWC's website: igwc.gov.au.
Mr Pearson's report will be published together with the IGWC Annual Report in October.
