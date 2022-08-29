Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

AWU criticise NFF recommendation encouraging non-monetary benefits

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 29 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWU national secretary David Walton is calling on the NFF to clarify thier recommendation regarding non-monetary benefits for farm workers.

One of the largest unions that represents workers in the agriculture sector has called for clarification on a recommendations from the National Farmers Federation (NFF) over non-monetary benefits.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.