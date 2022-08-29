One of the largest unions that represents workers in the agriculture sector has called for clarification on a recommendations from the National Farmers Federation (NFF) over non-monetary benefits.
The NFF are the only agriculture-focused body announced so far that will attend the forthcoming Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra to be held on September 1 and 2.
They are calling for a simpler industrial relations framework including a streamlining of enterprise bargaining which could include taking non-monetary benefits into account like food, accommodation and electricity.
But the Australian Workers Union (AWU) has specifically criticised the NFF over the recommendation, and the union's national secretary Daniel Walton had called on the NFF to clarify it.
"The days of vulnerable workers being 'paid' with food instead of money should be long behind us," Mr Walton said.
"Ms Simson must urgently acknowledge that these arrangements belong in the history books."
Mr Walton acknowledged that in remote locations, employees working in agriculture required employers to provide accommodation and life essentials.
"At no point, however, should this necessary provision of essentials be considered some kind of 'service' for which workers are expected to forgo pay," he said.
"If farmers want to run bed-and-breakfasts from their properties they are free to do so.
"But they should never be allowed to force vulnerable workers to purchase that kind of 'service' from them."
The AWU said representatives will be at the Jobs and Skills Summit, and told Stock & Land their priorities regarding agriculture will be similar to a resolution passed at their recent national conference.
It called on the federal government to take steps to stop "widespread exploitation and rorting of foreign fruit pickers by introducing new laws to limit pay deductions."
The NFF had also recommended stamping out exploitation in their submission, and said there were challenges for the sector to address, including a lack of support for skill development and negative community perceptions stemming from cases of poor worker practices,
But the NFF submission also highlighted that the majority of farms do obey the law.
The United Workers Union (UWU), who represent so\me farm workers in the horticulture sector, will be represented at the summit by national secretary Tim Kennedy and national president Jo Schofield.
Mr Kennedy will be attending the summit in his capacity as a member of the ACTU National Executive.
UWU National President Jo Schofield will appear as a speaker on one of the panels held during the summit.
