A central Victorian meatworks is further decarbonising the processing sector by using new technology

August 25 2022 - 12:00am
HEAT PUMP: The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has granted $838,000 to Hardwick Processors to install a demonstration scale heat pump at the Kyneton plant.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has granted $838,000 to Hardwick Processors, Kyneton, to install a 1 MW (thermal) demonstration scale heat pump and upgrade the electrical supply system at its plant.

