Kids go free at Victoria's shows and field days, under one-off COVID recovery funding

Updated August 24 2022 - 9:07pm, first published 8:00am
COVID RECOVERY: The state government is helping show and pastoral societies to recover from COVID-19, with grants to help them admit children for free.

Victorian agricultural and pastoral societies can now apply for funding to support free entry for children to shows and field days to help them boost their COVID recovery.

