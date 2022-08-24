Victorian agricultural and pastoral societies can now apply for funding to support free entry for children to shows and field days to help them boost their COVID recovery.
The Victorian government is providing the funding through its one-off investment in the COVID Recovery Grants program.
Agriculture Victoria Policy and Programs executive director Sarah-Jane McCormack, said the program aimed to ensure regional and rural shows came back stronger than ever.
"For the past two years, most of the state's agricultural shows have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and these grants help organisers return to pre-pandemic attendance and revenue," Ms McCormack said.
"Free entry for kids makes it easier for families to come along and see firsthand best on-farm practices and to immerse themselves in learning experiences to better understand agriculture."
The grants are open to all eligible Victorian Agricultural and Pastoral Societies that are hosting up and coming agriculture, horticultural or pastoral events
It includes the Royal Geelong Show, Whittlesea Show, Mildura Show and many more.
Grant amounts will be capped and based on previous ticket revenue from recent shows, events or field days held by the agricultural or pastoral society.
Ms McCormack said regional and rural shows were a fixture of Victorian society, building community spirit by celebrating agriculture in a fun, entertaining, educational and inclusive environment.
Victorian Agriculture Shows executive officer Rod Bowles said he was delighted to see the program open for applications.
"The past two years have been challenging for the Societies and we're looking forward to welcoming more families to the upcoming spring show season," Mr Bowles said.
Applications are open until 26 September 2022.
For more information on the program and to apply, visit the Agriculture Victoria website.
Meanwhile, the government has announced the completion of upgrades to the Bendigo Showgrounds, after a $680,000 grant from the Regional Infrastructure Fund.
The Bendigo Showgrounds project includes a new air conditioning system at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre, which will help attract events during summer.
The market area has also been revamped with power infrastructure, upgrades to building facades and painting adding to its appeal and opening the door to more power access for stalls and merchants.
The Bendigo Showgrounds plays host to more than 600,000 people each year including through events such as live music festival Groovin' the Moo, the Australian Sheep & Wool Show and the Bendigo Agricultural Show.
