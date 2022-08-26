With processors back in full swing, lamb slaughter struck its second highest level of the year earlier this month when it hit 409,608 head, clearing some of the backlog of lambs.
In fact, current lamb slaughter volumes in NSW are running at levels 21 per cent above the five-year average for the same time in the season.
This was an eight per cent increase week-on-week, following a small dip in slaughter last month
In the breakdown, NSW abattoirs processed 122,928 head of lamb for the week taking NSW slaughter volumes to the highest recorded so far this year and the highest weekly lamb kill in NSW since the end of March 2021.
In the last four weeks NSW has processed 11pc more sheep and lambs than the same period last year.
Victorian lamb slaughter was also solid, but didn't quite match the strong uplift seen in NSW.
Just over 182,400 head of lamb were processed in Victoria for the week, nearly a 2pc lift on the previous week's volumes.
Victorian lamb slaughter figures are trekking 16pc above the average trend.
Thomas Elder Markets analyst Matt Dalgleish said the combined strong lamb slaughter volumes in NSW and Victoria pushed the total weekly east coast lamb cull to 362,824 head - the second highest weekly volumes seen this year.
"The highest weekly lamb slaughter on the east coast this year was the 368,271 head registered back at the end of June," Mr Dalgleish said.
"Current lamb slaughter levels on the east coast are running 16pc above the five-year average pattern for this week in the year.
However, Mr Dalgleish said the space being made on the abattoir kill floor for lambs has come at the expense of sheep volumes.
"Weekly east coast sheep slaughter levels eased nearly 11pc to the week ending August 12 to see 74,683 head processed," he said.
"This represents volumes that are nearly 28pc under the five-year average trend for this week in the year."
The increased slaughter rates has seen lamb prices at the saleyard have lift in response.
In the last four weeks the Eastern States Trade Lamb Indicator (ESTLI) has lifted 18c to close at 744c/kg cwt on Thursday.
MLA market information analyst Jenny Lim said Forbes took out the largest premium last week on the national average at 804c/kg cwt.
"Forbes has bounced back after a dip in prices from the last few weeks as the tail end of the season moved through the saleyards," Ms Lim said.
"Restocker lambs have improved 36c week-on-week with prices in Wagga Wagga and Forbes, sitting 291c and 207c above the national average respectively.
"While this did improve the price of the indicator, the largest contributor - CLTX Carcoar - traded 164c below the national average of 630c/kg cwt following increased yardings for restockers.
Ms Lim said overall, the quality moving through is improving with young lambs continuing to hit the market with a 14pc increase week-on-week.
