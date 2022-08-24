The wool market has been subject to the vagaries of currency movements recently.
At times, the currency can be significant in wool market movements and at other times - when demand is pushing - it has less impact.
But now currency is a key factor, particularly for business with China.
When wool sales concluded for a recess in mid-July, the Australian Dollar was at US67.5 cents. When sales resumed in early August, it had moved up to US69.5c.
Prices for many fleece types were 50-80 cents a kilogram lower that week and, by the time you did some conversions, the impact was clear.
In US terms - which is the main currency China purchases in - the main China fleece types between 19 and 21.5-micron were only US5-10c lower.
This was a positive signal that Chinese interest was still good.
The following week, the market traded in a narrow channel and since then enquiry levels from China have lifted.
The currency is back in the US68c range now, so this week was looking set for some positive price movements.
South Africa is still not allowed to export wool to China, despite its continuing attempts to break the deadlock. Despite this, there was a wool sale in South Africa last week.
It is important to note that, although much commentary recently about Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) claims that Australian wool would be stopped from being exported, this is probably not completely accurate.
The experience of South Africa shows that the other major wool processing countries in Europe and India have still been accepting wool from South Africa when China is not.
The difference is these other parts of the world will accept wool from areas in South Africa that are deemed to not have FMD, whereas China has a blanket ban.
While none of us want to contemplate FMD, this experience shows that there should still be avenues for our wool - notwithstanding that price would be compromised, as it has been in South Africa, and volumes would be constrained.
The processing capacity of the other destinations is limited as we know and reports, particularly from Europe, in the past eight months are of delays in their processing as their industries recover from COVID and they are running at maximum capacity.
There does seem to be under-utilised processing capacity in India, so that would help.
The European demand on 18.5-micron and finer wool types with style and good tensile strength (mainly 40 Newtons per kilotex-plus) remains very impressive.
This is quite a contrast to two years ago when the fine wool market was almost completely driven by micron, as the Chinese market did the heavy lifting and the wool was destined for high quality finer knitwear.
Now the Chinese fine knitwear market has cooled and the tender, or burry, or overlong types are showing big discounts to the better types.
But the past 12 months has seen the resurgence of European demand for both weaving and fine knitwear and the sounder, better types are being very well rewarded.
It is interesting to see that, even within the better style sound types, there can be large gaps.
And the impact of visual assessment by buyers of the quality and style of the wool can mean hundreds of cents difference to lots that, on paper, have same specifications.
But in the saleroom, some selected lots step right up and this is back to the superfine market in good times. The higher quality lots are getting plenty of attention from the high-end users.
