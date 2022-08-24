Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

DELWP releases new wild dog management zone plans for 16 areas across Victoria

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 24 2022 - 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ZONES CONFIRMED: DEWLP have taken on feedback from the community in updating wild dog management zones.

The Department of Environment, Land, Water & Planning (DELWP) have made public 16 wild dog management zone (WDMZ) plans with new construction of electric exclusion fencing now being implemented.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.