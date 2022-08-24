The Department of Environment, Land, Water & Planning (DELWP) have made public 16 wild dog management zone (WDMZ) plans with new construction of electric exclusion fencing now being implemented.
The plans were released after DELWP invited feedback into the development of the zones at drop-in events earlier this year.
Advertisement
A spokesperson from DELWP said some interesting ideas were found in the feedback from the public.
"Constructing electric exclusion fencing has meant a much broader range of pest species can be managed at a reduced cost," the spokesperson said.
"Community uptake of exclusion fencing has been significant and post-sale industry support has also improved.
"As a result, the wild dog program's WDMZ workshops regularly feature fencing demonstrations, with fencing field days also run outside of workshops to meet demand."
READ MORE:
In the zones which span across Gippsland, northeast, and northwest Victoria, there are 17 community wild dog groups who assist in protecting livestock on private land.
Each zone is also allocated at least one wild dog controller, with the aim for them to work with the community to put 1080 poison programs in place.
The controllers also provide direct support and assistance to producers when wild dogs attack livestock and regular monitors activity.
"Information on wild dog activity, including livestock attacks and movements, are captured on a daily basis by DELWPs Wild Dog Controllers in the field," the department spokesperson said.
"This information adds valuable intelligence that feeds into WDMZ plans for a particular district to reduce the impact of wild dogs."
Current legislation enables wild dog control, as part of a WDMZ plan for the protection of livestock on private land, and along the boundaries of public land in some areas of the state.
This ensures the conservation of the dingo on around 80 per cent of public land.
Earlier this year a study published in in Australian Mammalogy examined 5000 genetic samples from wild dogs and found nearly all of them were either pure or mostly dingo.
It comes as livestock producers in Dunkeld and surrounding regions have shown opposition to a recent enquiry's findings that suggested the reintroduction of dingoes into appropriate ecosystems.
The state government has invested $6 million over four years into the wild dog management program and $6.72 million was allocated in the recent budget to Agriculture Victoria for continuation of the Victorian fox and wild dog bounty until June 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.