Tree changers are more interested in larger farm blocks if they have a house on them - and they're under a million dollars.
Some farmers are carving off some of their "spare" country to take advantage of the lifestyle trend, many are being marketed as "choose your own home site".
Advertisement
Some of them come on the market ready with local council approval for a home to attract lifestyle buyers.
Many agents agree the selling campaign is "simpler" and often more successful if these farm blocks already have a home, even if it is poor condition.
Often the issue is about time, some would rather take a renovation short cut than spend extra time building their dream home in the bush.
The asking prices can be quite different depending on their location and whether they have that existing home.
Here are four blocks of a similar size, one without a home to give some idea of asking prices.
Two in South Australia - one has just sold - one other in South Australia and the other two in Victoria have just been listed.
The first is a well set up hobby farm at Milang near Lake Alexandrina in SA which has just sold for $11,625 an acre for its 80 acres ($930,000).
A large Kangaroo Island home on almost 100 acres has price hopes of between $7700-$8200 an acre.
Then we have a newish family home on 40 acres new Beaufort in western Victoria looking for offers between $8750-$9250 an acre.
And finally a bare block of 107 acres at Redcastle, 50 kilometres east of Bendigo with no home but good country selling for $4206 an acre.
The Milang property was well set up for lifestylers even if a bit remote is still only about an hour south-east of Adelaide.
It is handy for horses with an arena and stables, with its own olive grove and two homes.
There is a renovated double-brick three-bedroom main home and a one bedder which could be used as a home office/granny flat.
It has five paddocks leased out to run sheep and currently in hay production and was sold by Elders Real Estate.
Advertisement
On tourist-friendly Kangaroo Island is a quality four-bedroom home overlooking undulating grazing country with a large dam.
Set up for farming, the 40 hectare "property sits in a particularly peaceful part of the Island with a genuine sense of peace, nature and tranquillity," say the agents from Inwood Real Estate.
It is for sale between $770,000 - $820,000.
For more information contact Richard Inwood on 0428 606420.
Our first Victorian property is west of Ballarat with a six-year-old four-bedroom home on 40 acres.
Advertisement
The farm land is well fenced into 10 paddocks, again with horses in mind also.
It has shedding, a big rainwater tank plus dam and a 36 panel solar set up.
"Situated in a private, picturesque park like setting this is a property that is promised to both rejuvenate and delight even the most fastidious lifestyle buyer/hobby farmer," agents from Ray White Ballarat say.
It is for sale for between $875,000-$925,000.
For more information on this contact John Todd on 0428 621004.
Advertisement
And finally are two handy add-on farm paddocks near Toollen which offers good quality grazing dirt but minus the home which might attract the lifestyler.
The land has good fencing, a dam in the front paddock and recent pasture improvements.
Agent Brad Todd (phone 0419 771475.) from Todd Property is asking $450,000 for the northern country's 107 acres at Redcastle.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.