It has been one hell of a ride for sheep in the space of one short week, with buyers carving off significant dollars over all weight categories.
Price falls of $30-$60 a head were common at Wagga Wagga, NSW, in a bigger yarding of about 10,500 sheep.
Rates dropped so severely at the commencement of the sale, buyers struggled to find a base price, which caused rates to fluctuate wildly throughout the sale.
An example of this was big crossbred ewes weighing 34 kilograms with a $2 skin which made $109 for a pen of 200 head.
Merino wethers with no skin value, estimated to weigh 32kg carcase weight made $128.
Meat processors Fletcher International in NSW and Wagstaff in Victoria ultimately underpinned the market and were the only two buyers that stepped up to the rail and tendered a price.
All other companies looked on in shock and awe as the market tanked.
It was such a massive fall in rates, agents and restockers decided to sit the market out, in case further price corrections take place down the track.
Trade sheep were mostly mopped up by Fletcher International, Dubbo, NSW, with rates tumbling $30 andin some cases, more.
Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service said trade sheep averaged 380-415 cents a kilogram cwt.
Prices for the best domestic and heavy export lambs in opening markets suffered price corrections of $10-$35.
However, some big price variances have crept into the market as more lambs hit the auction system.
Meanwhile, the long-anticipated correction in physical slaughter values for old lambs echoed loudly in prime markets this week.
At major sales on Monday, prices tugged $20-$30.
It was reported carcase weight price averaged from 600-650c/kg cwt.
Bidding for new season lambs at Bendigo was selective, with young trade lambs selling between $169-$175.
The trend was similar at Dubbo where old trade lambs fell $30 and made from $80-$164 to average 560-645c/kg cwt.
A few pens of new season lambs made from $165-$174
Generally, across the board heavy export lambs up to 30kg cwt sold $30 cheaper to average 645c/kg cwt.
Prices weakened $13 for the big lambs, averaging 650c/kg cwt.
Meanwhile, mutton sales slipped up to $35.
Medium and heavy sheep averaged between 338-440c/kg cwt.
At Ballarat in central Victoria. enquiry from domestic processors was noticeably subdued, according to MLA's NLRS.
Buyers regularly offered the one bid and walk mentality, which was evidence they had ample in the supply pipeline.
Prices dipped $30 to average 600-670c/kg, while heavy exports averaged 675c/kg cwt.
