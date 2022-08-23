Stock & Land
Home/Opinion

The bite of the black dog

By Tom Marland, Marland Law Principal
August 23 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHECKING IN: Tom Marland says he makes it a habit of asking "how are you going?" when he talks to clients and other people.

COMMENT

The news of Paul Green's passing hit me - like many others - pretty hard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.