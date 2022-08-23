The news of Paul Green's passing hit me - like many others - pretty hard.
We will never know the full story, or his own internal turmoil.
Advertisement
The questions will go unanswered, as the only person who can make sense of the loss is no longer here.
I'll put my hand up and admit I also have dark days.
I have a "black dog" that always seems to follow me around.
He will disappear for a while but sure enough he comes back looking for a feed.
He isn't necessarily a bad dog.
I've learned it's not a bad idea to give him a pat and acknowledge him, rather than try and chase him away.
He is there for a reason. The reason I am still yet to truly understand.
I added it up the other day and I've lost 14 clients to suicide in the past 10 years.
They were all male. They were all successful. They all were doing it a bit tough.
There were also no obvious signs that they were struggling.
I make a habit these days of asking "how are you going?" when I talk to people.
I'll often tell them how bad my day has been just so they might get some perspective because you never know how close anyone's black dog is to biting them.
I've also gained a lot of strength from listening to other people's stories, as it is comforting that I'm not fighting myself alone.
And that's what depression is - it's a battle mostly with yourself.
People engage me to solve their problems as their lawyer, and it's probably not the best marketing point to admit that some days I'm probably not the best knight to have in the joust.
Don't get me wrong, even on a bad day I'll still ride harder than most because I genuinely care about the outcome.
And this is probably part of the problem.
Advertisement
The biggest and the bravest and the hardest thing they have to ride hard every day. It's part of who they are and what got them to where they are. They don't stop and think about maybe taking some time out.
Eventually the black dog catches up and his bite is often hard.
The counter point to the sad story about Paul Green is the Wallaby Captain Michael Hooper.
He has recognised he is having some problems and has stepped aside for the time being to get himself right.
He isn't soft. He is one of the hardest men to ever play for his country.
And he'll be back - stronger, better and more determined.
Advertisement
In my mind, his greatest strength of character is recognising and acknowledging his own vulnerability.
The reality is we can never truly know someone else's story - we can only know our own.
We can only know our own frailties and the real strength is being able to recognise them and ask for help.
I've got a black dog. I don't like him - but I'm glad I still have him around.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.