Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Cultivated meat conference hears from speakers advocating for more investment into alternative proteins

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 22 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALTERNATIVE PROTEINS: Head of industry engagement at Food Frontier, Susie O'Neill.

Downward trends in meat consumption in younger generations should be an opportunity for farmers working in the meat-based sector to expand to crops, according to an independent think tank executive on alternative proteins.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.