Downward trends in meat consumption in younger generations should be an opportunity for farmers working in the meat-based sector to expand to crops, according to an independent think tank executive on alternative proteins.
Susie O'Neill is the head of industry engagement at Food Frontier and spoke at a recent online conference hosted by the Melbourne University's Alternative Protein Initiative on the future of cultivated meats as part of National Science Week.
The think tank is working on how Australia and New Zealand can meet the demands of growing interest in cultivated meat and other alternative protein products.
e said that while plant-based or cell-based meat products are helping with food security, there must be more opportunities to expand the alternative protein market.
"By diversifying our supply chain with nutritious and sustainable options, it will be key to solving our public health, environmental, and food security challenges we have," she said.
"Ultimately though, our world population will be 10 billion by 2050 and the demand for protein is increasing at a rate that we need alternatives to help this challenge."
Ms O'Neill said there are opportunities for Australian producers to grow pulse crops and wheat that will add value across the supply chain towards producing alternative protein foods.
While consumer research is thin on cultivated meat, and more work needs to be done on acceptance and regulatory approvals, Ms O'Neil said there are positive signs with private and government funding in recent years.
Food Frontier was also behind establishing the first alternative proteins conference held in May this year, where Mary-Anne Thomas - Victoria's Agriculture Minister at the time - spoke.
The company has also had its critics and had to defend itself at Federal Senate inquiries, answering questions from Senator Susan McDonald over its independence.
But Ms O'Neill said they are pro- agriculture and farmers "don't have to worry about their industry going away" as wealth and world population grows.
Still, they will do well if they take up opportunities to provide protein from crops or legumes for plant-based meat or other alternatives.
"In Australia, we don't have regulatory approvals yet for cultivated meat, but there are organisations who have received funding towards looking at sugar cane being upcycled as a feedstock," she said.
"So there is some support to grow these industries, but we need more public investment assisting individual countries but also drive consumer acceptance for the product."
Research fellow at the Curtin University Sustainability Policy Institute Dianna Bogueva also spoke at the conference about what Generation Z thought about cultivated meat.
She showed research results from Deloitte's 2020 Global Millenial Survey from 43 countries which showed that 35 per cent of Generation Z respondents said they reduced their meat and fish consumption.
But she said there will still be demand for vital alternative proteins in meat-based products but with the caveat that consumers want it produced sustainably.
"Farmers actually will need to have 70 per cent more land to produce food for 10 billion people, and we basically will need to have another planet to populate for that," Dr Bogueva said.
"So we need to think about producing more from less."
George Pappou also spoke at the conference and is the chief executive of Vow, a Sydney-based lab-based meat company that makes pork, chicken, kangaroo, and even water buffalo meat using cells from those animals in a bioreactor.
In his presentation, he said traditional agriculture continually has challenges - from its environmental footprint, ethics and a long "global value chain."
"[There are] often feed crops produced in one country... animals are often shipped long distances elsewhere for processing and then those end products are shipped globally elsewhere as well," he said.
"Agriculture has this long and extended value chain has a huge environmental impact, and in a perfect world... what we'd love to have is an ultra-efficient way to make meat that is a very simple process.
According to Mr Pappou, there are challenging steps to change consumer behaviour, but making new foods that are local and that people choose because "they are tastier, more nutritious or more functional than meat that animals produce" is fundamentally key.
"We don't make food here in Australia and ship it to the US and Europe," he said.
"We want to be making food right on the doorstop where humans consume it."
