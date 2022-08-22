Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Department confirms biosecurity measures will be implemented at several airports

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 22 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIOSECURITY TOUR: Agricultural industry representatives undertaking a tour of Sydney airport earlier this month to inspect biosecurity measures. Picture: MLA.

Biosecurity measures implemented at Sydney airports will be implemented country-wide, as Australia's border security aims to prevent a foot and mouth or lumpy skin incursion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.