Biosecurity measures implemented at Sydney airports will be implemented country-wide, as Australia's border security aims to prevent a foot and mouth or lumpy skin incursion.
Earlier this month the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's Biosecurity and Compliance Group took livestock industry representatives on a tour of Sydney airport to show improved measures to protect biosecurity.
These include handouts to passengers before disembarking, sanitation foot mats, roaming biosecurity officers, passenger profiling and a higher level of scanning of mail and cargo that arrives into Australia.
It has been confirmed that those same measures are now in place in all airports receiving flights from Indonesia.
"Commercial flights direct from Indonesia only land in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Darwin, Adelaide and Cairns airports," a departmental spokesperson said.
"Travellers arriving from Indonesia into any of these airports are treated in the same way as those who land in Sydney."
Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and Australia's director of biosecurity, Andrew Metcalfe said the inspection was a chance for industry leaders to see biosecurity protections in action.
"Since foot and mouth disease (FMD) was detected in Indonesia, we've made it our priority to ramp up biosecurity measures," Mr Metcalfe said.
"We've also granted our biosecurity officers additional powers under the Biosecurity Act 2015 to direct all travellers from Indonesia to walk over sanitising foot mats.
"Travellers are now asked if they have been in Indonesia during the past seven days and if they answer 'yes' are referred for biosecurity assessment."
New England producer and general manager of Wilmot Cattle Company Stuart Austin was invited on the inspection at Sydney Airport along with other agricultural industry figures.
He said that after spending five hours at Sydney airport looking at every touchpoint and intervention, he was confident Australia's frontline biosecurity team are "doing absolutely everything they can to keep FMD out of Australia."
"[The department] are throwing every resource they have at this challenge and have been adding new tactics almost daily during the past few weeks," Mr Austin said.
"During the pre-travel process of booking a trip there are multiple places whereby you are being informed about FMD, through government websites, Australian Border Force, Department of Trade and Agriculture paid and targeted social media campaigns, and travel agents."
But while being highly encouraged, he said the system cannot be perfect, especially considering the large numbers of people who arrive at the airport, with one instance demonstrating that more than 5000 people could arrive in just over half an hour.
He suggested further measures including sniffer dogs who work beside officers inspecting passenger's international declaration cards and further questions for passengers including where people are heading after they leave the airport.
"Could additional profiling be undertaken around the destination postcode of a person?" he said
"Such that those heading to a regional or peri-urban postcode be automatically directed for luggage inspections or screening by the sniffer dogs."
Mr Austin also commended the Department of Agriculture staff for being "incredibly knowledgeable, open and honest" during the inspection.
